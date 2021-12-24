The Christian girl kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam returns home





Almost a year ago, 13-year-old Arzoo Raja had escaped from the kidnapper, who had converted her to Islam. Yesterday the High Court of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh accepted the family’s request to obtain custody: in practice, the judges recognized that the little girl had been the victim of a kidnapping, on 13 October last year, by the 44-year-old Azhar Ali. A sadly common practice in Pakistan for Christian communities.

Last turning point in a story that on October 28, 2020 had even seen the judges return Arzoo to her husband-kidnapper, accepting the validity of the marriage then denied by another court and seeing Azhar Ali’s freedom returned, subsequently revoked with the indictment.

A dramatic story, the one that upset Arzoo’s life, but not singular. Similar to that of many other young women of Hindu and Christian minorities (a thousand according to independent estimates) who every year are kidnapped, raped, converted to Islam and taken from their families of origin who only with extreme difficulty and with mostly unsustainable costs are able to to assert rights and justice, reuniting with the daughters.

Young women, sometimes children, victims, as well as of the brutality of individuals who think they are acting with impunity, strengthened by their belonging to the majority faith in the country and by a climate of widespread violence and silence, as well as by a law that makes age coincide minimum of marriage with the time of the first menstrual cycle and guarantees the impossibility for a convert (a condition often obtained by presenting to the religious authorities falsified documents regarding the age of the victim) to return to the original faith.

A situation that is in contrast with the civil law which, like the one in force in Sindh, recognizes a minimum age for union at 18 years. After her “release”, Arzoo was placed in a protected house in the town of Panah Gah, entrusted to social services for fear that her husband would try to take it back. A custody that was also a time of reflection and recovery of stability for the girl who in the meantime became 14 years old but who nevertheless, when asked by the judge who asked her about the spontaneity of the conversion, did not deny it.

As confirmed to the agency Fides from Dilawar Bhatti, president of the Christian Peoples Alliance, who supported the family’s cause: “In court, the parents pledged not to put any pressure on the girl and to report every three months to the police, including by paying a bail as a pledge of respect for such commitments. The Court has ruled that Arzoo should not meet her presumed husband who is facing a trial for violation of the law on early marriages ”. It is unclear whether Azhar Ali will also be tried for sexual assault and kidnapping.

A sentence, that of yesterday, which brings back a sense of justice in the face of a phenomenon that is a constant concern of families of non-Islamic faith where there are young unmarried women in a country that is in first place in the world in the case of forced marriages followed by Bangladesh, Somalia and India.