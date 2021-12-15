The Christmas 2021 outfit focuses on the classic and elegant I IO Woman polka dot print

ANDabsolute emblem of timeless charm, the polka dot print becomes an inevitable presence inChristmas outfit for winter 2021. Revisited in a modern way, to be elegant with a 50s twist even during the holidays.

The coolest Christmas outfit is in polka dots print

In micro or macro version, in symmetrical or casual pattern, the polka dots pattern evolves every year thanks to new cuts and latest generation fabrics. With one evergreen spirit that never goes out of fashion, starting with clothes, true manifestos of the philosophy a polka dot. There is the voluminous one with mega flounces of tulle signed H&M Innovation Circular Design Story and there is the version long dress by Zimmermann. Or, in a game of negative colors, there is that mini with puff sleeves by Sandro Paris.

The irresistible wave of fashion balls it is perfect to give an elegant and avant-garde tone to the party looks and also overwhelms the fluid blouses with a patchwork effect (iBlues), i elegant pajamas (DKNY) and the lingerie (Jadea). But also color the accessories with fantasy, give them flat leather ballet flats by Tory Burch up to compact shoulder bag by Marc Jacobs.

The polka dot trend on the runways of the season …

Aesthetics of the 50s, geometric charm, retro romanticism. There polka dot pattern depopulated on the catwalks ofautumn winter 2021-2022 declined in a thousand contemporary shades. Feminine and bon ton for the Maison Valentino, androgynous and ethereal for Elie Saab, sporty and street-chic for Dolce & Gabbana. Always worn on the bare skin, preferably in black & white and accompanied by boots with a military flavor.

… And in the looks of the stars

For Jennifer Lawrence, instead, the trend polka dots it is worn in a classic style. The 31-year-old actress, expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, is currently engaged in the press tour of the film “Don’t look up” and for the guest at the Stephen Colbert Show relies on a maternity dress knee-length by Oscar De La Renta.

In pure ladylike style, the actress accompanies the dress with the Pearl necklace by Eliou, le suede pumps template Gianvito 105 by Gianvito Rossi at the tip and with the stiletto heel of 10.5 centimeters. Beautiful but difficult shoes with the baby-bump, which in fact later the star (who should become a mother in early 2022) replaces with a more comfortable pair of medium heel slingbacks but always on the bare leg.

