The Christmas gifts on Black Friday discount recommended by the SmartWorld team

Okay on Black Friday, the offers and the thousand thousand Amazon promotions are fine, but do we have gift ideas to share? The race for Christmas gifts begins today by tradition and rightly so there are those who are already in the ball. Your luck is that you have ended up here, reading an article full of advice written and edited by those who know how to give gifts (according to whoever received them!). So here’s a nice list of ideas from every single member of the team: with these gifts you won’t go wrong, word of SmartWorld! And then, if you like, take a look at our collector page.

Advice from Emanuele

I said it, not without some controversy from readers, but for me the NVIDIA Shield box is the best android product ever. I would be hypocritical not to include it here, as it really goes without saying for the first time. Then I recommend without a doubt the LEGO Harry Potter set in resealable book version, one of the best and cheapest ideas of this franchise. And closed with Logitech’s first MX Master. We are now in the third version, but this is still an excellent product, especially at this price.

Giorgio’s advice

I am a person who just for the sake of entertaining friends and relatives (even and above all grown up) dresses up as Santa Claus to impersonate him! Consequently, these are some advice from Santa Claus himself … more or less. Apart from everything, if you want to spend very little and surprise your gamer recipient, aim for the Playstation-themed Paladone playing cards: then maybe you will use those to play the game. Died oa Half past seven during the holidays. Another tip is an LED strip to illuminate desks, monitors or TVs: I would like to point out an economic but functional one (which I bought myself for myself) in the box below. For those who want to spend a Christmas full of novelties, I can not recommend Oculus Quest 2: the Black Friday promo gives you a € 50 Amazon voucher, so you pay practically € 299, a paltry amount to take home the best VR viewer currently on the market, ready to be unlined during the Christmas period, so as to amaze even those who do not play video games.

Advice from Lorenzo

Vintage is beautiful. If the selection of Casio that we have recently published is not to your taste, know that you can also wear a smartwatch with a retro flavor on your wrist. The Amazfit Neo is cheap, has a long-lasting battery, is waterproof and allows you to track 3 sports modes. And are you tired of giving Monopoly, Risiko, Taboo and the like? Move on to something more dynamic and spectacular. Zombicide Green Horde is part of a hugely successful line of games that are played collaboratively, not competing. And then yes, there are the zombies. Indeed, zombie orcs. Finally an air fryer. Yes, they are now in fashion, and in fact they allow quick cooking and reduced consumption. Personally I bought this one that I suggest, also because of the size of the basket.

Vezio’s advice

Two super useful products and one useful for the spirit. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is the smart bracelet that I use daily, both to read the time and notification and to track steps and calories. The Kindle is my ebook reader, the one I always have on my bedside table and that I carry with me on every trip. Both are still on Black Friday and I could not recommend them. The third product is instead the new comic book by Preti, the humorous saga born on YouTube: a concentrate of satire that – as the good ones would say – “it makes you laugh, but it also makes you think”.

Advice from Giuseppe

Untangling among the thousand models of headphones and earphones is not easy at all, especially for those looking for models that are cheap but are able to return a dignified user experience. Since this Black Friday, I recommend two pairs of earphones and a pair of on ear headphones: I’m talking about Soundcore Life P3, which at 55 € are absolutely one of the best products for quality / price ratio, Jabra Elite 75t, a not brand new model but always excellent, available at half price, and Jabra Elite 45H, a pair of headphones comfortable and reliable on ear, heavily discounted these days.

Nicola’s advice

The things that give the most pleasure are the simple ones. The ones you use every day, which you get used to, and which you miss when you don’t have them. So here are three simple products that are simple, yet indispensable, once they have entered your days.

