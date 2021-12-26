The Christmas message of Our Lady of Medjugorje: words of hope

On Christmas day, the message of Our Lady of Medjugorje is one of hope for the near future. A revelation truly felt by the faithful.

Every month, precisely the 25th comes from Medjugorje a revelation from the Madonna. To report it is the seer Jakov Colo which spreads it to the entire Catholic community. Also in November there was a revelation that pleased the faithful very much.

Those who believe in this religion know that Medjugorje is half of many pilgrimages. A location that is not easy to reach but which is seen as a destination to be reached in every way. This is located in the area of ​​the former Yugoslavia, currently the locality is that of Bosnia-Erzagovina. Once you arrive at the place, the request to Our Lady depends on your situation. Not surprisingly, the Virgin is defined as the “Queen of Peace”.

Even on the occasion of Holy Christmas the revelation of the Madonna. Important words especially in view of the future that appears, to many, more and more complex. Let’s read the words given to the world on the day of birth of Jesus Christ.

The new message of Our Lady of Medjugorje: this is what she revealed

The Christmas message of Our Lady of Medjugorje

Messages from Our Lady are revealed by seers who have practiced this function for years. This time it was to divulge the message Jakov Colo. The seer was born in those lands, precisely in Sarajevo. The daily apparitions began on June 25, 1981. He was the one in charge of divulging the revelation of the holy natal. There were two messages.

The text of the first message of Christmas 25 is the following: “Dear children, you are called children of God and if only the your hearts felt the immense love that God has for you, your hearts would bow to him and thank him in every moment of your life “. This was the first message.

Here is the second message to the faithful: “Therefore, little children, on this merciful day, open your hearts and pray to the Lord for the gift of faith, that you may surely become worthy of the Names of the children of God, pure in heart; give thanks and praise Heavenly Father. I am with you and I bless you with Mother’s blessings ”.