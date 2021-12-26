The Christmas of the “two Popes” speaks the same language

Relativism and consumerism go hand in hand: Joseph Ratzinger he said it on several occasions, arguing on how the second is a direct consequence of the first.

The Pope Emeritus has not spoken in public for some time now. However, considering the former ruler’s fidelity to his vision of the world, we can consider Benedict XVI’s reflection on the involution of the meaning of the Christmas holidays to be current. The cause, for the former bishop of Rome, can be found in the spread consumerist, which as stated is an effect. It was 2005 and the Bavarian “mild theologian” was still at the top of the Catholic church. A few weeks before Christmas, Benedict XVI thundered against “commercial pollution”. Covid-19 had not yet made its appearance and the world had less problems to indulge the frenzy of the holidays.

Today the problems seem different: the pandemic has even managed to undermine the tradition of Christmas itself. Also this year, between canceled cribs and various restrictions, we do not have full accessibility. Think, for example, of the lack of pilgrims in Israel, where only the residents have the right to go to the symbolic places of Christianity. These would be essential days for one of the religious denominations that gave life to the West and for its significance. The historical moment, however, is what it is.

What Ratzinger said on the Christmas however it remains carved on stone. As every year, when this period approaches, analyzes and counter-analyzes appear on the intellectual and theological legacy of the pope emeritus. Among those that have jumped into the news in recent days, an emphasis can be placed on an article published by The sun 24 hours: this is an in-depth study based on one of the many “prophecies” that Benedict XVI distributed when he was just appointed as a professor of theology. Thus, amidst the need to ascertain how “commodification” is now an absolute protagonist of human existences and the inevitability of belonging to the contemporary, a young priest criticized the “civilization of consumption”, comparing it to risk handling. These are words that the Catholic Church, albeit in different ways, has not stopped pronouncing.

What does it mean, after all, Pope francesco, when he exclaims that “ to preserve harmony in the family, the dictatorship of the self must be fought “?. Individualism, which is a relative of consumerism, passes through relativism: even on this Ratzinger has often been clear. Bergoglio, during this year’s Christmas celebrations, said that it is”dangerous when, instead of listening to ourselves, we blame ourselves for mistakes; when, instead of having gestures of care for others, we fix ourselves in our needs; when, instead of talking, we isolate ourselves with the mobile phone, it is bad to see everyone at the table with their mobile phones, talking to their mobile phones …. “.

The former Pope called into question cultural phenomena and their declinations, Bergoglio, who is a theologian of the people, addresses the world with less eschatological words but not without philosophical weight: Ratzinger’s consumerism, for Bergoglio, is a symbol, namely the mobile phone. But if the “language” is different, the message on the occasion of the holidays is the same: that call to fight an existence marked by individualism.