the Christmas offer is a spectacle

If for all of 2021 you have dreamed of one Smart OLED TV large, of course 4K and possibly also LG, then maybe it is the right time to make you a gift. If you haven’t bought it yet due to the exorbitant price, but very justified given the quality, a offer that could make you change your mind once and for all.









The TV in question is the model LG OLED55A16LA, that is, the one from 55 inch series A. The A series, among LG’s OLEDs, is the basic one, if basic we can talk about when we are talking about an OLED TV, and it differs from the C and G series especially for the refresh rate: the A series stops at 60 Hz, the other two reach 120 Hz. For 99% of potential buyers, all this changes absolutely nothing, since frequencies above 60 Hz are used only with the latest generation of video games, and only with Next-Gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X. For the rest, the LG OLED55A16LA 4K Smart TV is a great choice for all lovers ofhome cinema, from the TV series and of live sports.

LG OLED55A16LA Smart TV: technical characteristics

The 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV is a concentrate of technology, it is packed with features to enhance image quality: HDR, HDR10 Pro and HLG, Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ. The panel, as already mentioned, is from 55 inches, with 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh and technology OLED, despite being absolutely less bright than the LCD-LED, it offers much more vivid colors and, above all, the pure black.

The smart component is managed by LG’s proprietary operating system, that is WebOS 6.0, which is compatible with the main ones streaming app: Netflix, NOW TV, Prime video, YouTube, RaiPlay, DAZN, Disney +, Rakuten TV, Apple TV +.

LG OLED55A16LA Smart TV: the Amazon offer

Even to those unfamiliar with this model, therefore, it should be clear that the LG OLED55A16LA is a great TV, a jewel to put in the living room if you love to watch movies, series and games.

Even the list price, however, is a jewel: the 55-inch model costs 1,599 euros. Currently, however, on the occasion of the Christmas Amazon he put in Discount the LG OLED55A16LA, and what a discount: the final price drops to 998.99 euros (-600 euros, -38%). When Christmas arrives …

LG 4K OLED Smart TV – LG OLED55A16LA Model – A16 Series