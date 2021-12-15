THE CHRISTMAS ORDER. Contagi, De Luca blinds holidays: stop alcohol, toasts and concerts

REGIONAL. It will not be Christmas 2020 but not even the classic one. The infections are on the rise and Vincenzo De Luca is preparing to launch the “Christmas” ordinance: stop alcohol in public places, armored toasts and prohibited concerts.

The preview of the ordinance

“Between today and tomorrow – the Governor said – the Campania Region will issue ordinances that I will sign to avoid gatherings on Christmas Eve, as we did last year. Ordinances that prohibit the sale of alcohol in the evening and prohibit gatherings and also an ordinance that prohibits New Year’s parties in the square. We cannot imagine having crowds of tens of thousands of people without masks – he stressed – and a little high as it inevitably is ”.

The ordinance currently in force

Without prejudice to the adoption of further measures as a consequence of the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the following provisions are extended throughout the region from November 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, from 10 pm to 6 am every day:

it is forbidden to consume alcoholic beverages, of any strength, in public areas and open to the public, including spaces in front of shops, squares, villas and municipal parks;

crowding or gatherings for the consumption of any food in public places or places open to the public are however prohibited.

The mask

Municipalities and other competent Authorities are recommended to intensify supervision and controls on compliance with the ban on gatherings, in particular in the areas and times of the so-called “movida”. Without prejudice to the provisions that impose the obligation to use respiratory protection devices in indoor places, this obligation remains valid, even outdoors, where there are gatherings or crowds and in any situation in which it cannot be guaranteed in any case. interpersonal distancing.

The use of these devices therefore remains mandatory, on the regional territory, in every non-isolated place – eg. in urban centers, in squares, along promenades during crowded times and situations – as well as in lines, queues, markets or fairs and other events, even outdoors, as well as in open-air public transport contexts.