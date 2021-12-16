the Christmas price looks amazing

Presented on 11 August 2021, it arrived on the market shortly after, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 it immediately imposed itself as it smartwatch to beat among those with operating system Google WearOS and, in general, among all the alternatives to the Apple Watch. The reason is simple: Galaxy Watch4 was made by Samsung in close collaboration with Google.









A collaboration that allowed Google to fine-tune WearOS 3.0, the new version of its smartwatch OS, and to Samsung to create a smart watch extremely optimized. The result achieved has fully met expectations and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is actually among the best, if not the best, both in the standard version (the cheapest) and in the Classic (more elegant and expensive). Precisely the price, however appropriate, is an obstacle for many: Galaxy Watch4 cannot be cheap, given the technical contents, and in fact it is not. But a Christmas it becomes thanks to Amazon, which in this period sells it with one 38% discount on the Classic version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic: technical characteristics

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is all about pairing the proprietary chip Exynos W920, made at 5 nm to consume very little, and the operating system Google Wear OS 3.0. All flanked by 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of available space.

Like all Samsung products, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic also has a screen that makes you look at it: a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED, with 450 × 450 pixel resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass and with always-on-display function.

He lacks nothing, at the level of sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, blood beat, sensor for bioelectrical impedance analysis to measure body composition (percentage of fat and lean mass), SpO2 for blood oxygenation and much, much more.

As nothing is missing at the level of connections: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC for contactless payments (via Samsung Pay or Google Pay). Finally the battery: from 361 mAh, with wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic: the Amazon Christmas offer

The list price of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is that of one top of the range smartwatch real: the model with cellular connection from 42 mm, the slightly smaller one that can also be worn by a woman (as well as by men with a not too large wrist), costs 419 euros while the model from 46 mm costs 4499 euros.

At the moment, however, on the Amazon 42 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, with cellular connection, it costs only 259 euros (-160 euros, -38%) and the 46 mm one costs 339 euros (-100 euro, -24%).

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic – LTE Cellular 42mm version

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic – LTE Cellular 46mm version