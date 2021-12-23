The Christmas trend is home swapping on TikTok

Film buffs have already come across a similar thing with the film “Love does not go on vacation“. Now the news is that as well on TikTok the trend of home swapping is depopulating. It all started with Grace Gagnon, a 25-year-old girl from the United States, who, inspired by the film with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, launched her apartment swap.

Grace has made available her small mansion in a strategic location in Boston in exchange for a home in England, specifying: “Only really interested”, “Bonus points if you have a single and sexy brother”. Needless to say, his social networks have been inundated with contacts not only from England but also from Scorzia, Ireland and even Spain.

As reported by Ilfattoquotidiano.it Grace announces that she has made her choice, but does not reveal it yet. It just says that he will change his house with that of an unknown one in Europe. She makes it known that she is very excited about the departure and promises more details once she arrives at her destination. And now everyone wants to know if she also found the sexy guy she was referring to in the ad.

She doesn’t unbutton herself, declares herself single and dreams of the love story “but I’m not going to fall in love, I’m leaving to get to know a new part of the world, to live in someone else’s shoes, have fun and change the air “.

This phenomenon has a name, House Swapping, and that’s nothing new. There is an organization in the United States that, well before the advent of the Internet, since 1953, was involved in organizing this type of exchange: it is called Homelink. Today it involves 250 thousand people in the world, 13 thousand in Italy alone. How does it work? You pay a subscription fee and publish photos of your home, asking for the availability of other members to organize the exchange. Then the answers are evaluated. In this way not only do you save money but you also have the opportunity to create beautiful friendships and culturally enrich yourself.

For those interested, just search Google for “home exchange” to enter a world made up of dedicated platforms, both foreign and Italian.