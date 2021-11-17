the Church returns to the essential, God favors the peripheries





The Pope in today’s catechesis dedicated to Joseph, a suburban man who teaches the Church the gaze of the essential – Ansa

At the general audience, the Pope began a new cycle of catechesis dedicated to the husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. The choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth, he explained, says that “the periphery and marginalization are favored by God”. And he proposed a new prayer to Saint Joseph: “Help us to prefer what the world discards”.

“On December 8, 1870, Blessed Pius IX proclaimed St. Joseph patron of the universal Church. 150 years after that event, we are experiencing a special year dedicated to Saint Joseph, and in the Apostolic Letter Patris corde I have collected some reflections on his figure “. With these words the Pope began, in the Paul VI Hall, a cycle of catechesis on the figure of Saint Joseph. “Never as today, in this time marked by a global crisis with different components, he can be a support, comfort and guide”, explained Francis: “This is why I decided to dedicate a cycle of catechesis to him, which I hope will help us. further to allow ourselves to be enlightened by his example and testimony. And for a few weeks we will talk with Saint Joseph ”.

“In the Bible there are more than ten characters who bear the name Joseph”, recalled the Pope: “The most important of these is the son of Jacob and Rachel, who, through various vicissitudes, from a slave becomes the second most important person in Egypt after the pharaoh. The name Joseph in Hebrew means ‘God increase, God make it grow’. It is a wish, a blessing founded on trust in God’s providence and especially referring to fruitfulness and the growth of children ”. “This very name reveals to us an essential aspect of the personality of Joseph of Nazareth”, Francis commented: “He is a man full of faith in God, in his Providence. He believes in God’s Providence, he has faith in God’s Providence. Every action narrated by the Gospel is dictated by the certainty that God ‘makes it grow’, ‘increases’, ‘adds’, that is, that God provides to carry out his plan of salvation. . And, in this, Joseph of Nazareth is very similar to Joseph of Egypt ”.

And again the Pope added: “Joseph, who is a carpenter from Nazareth and who trusts in God’s plan for his young betrothed and on him, reminds the Church to fix its gaze on what the world deliberately ignores”. “What does Joseph teach us?”, Francis wondered off the cuff: “Look at the corners, look at the shadows, look at the peripheries, what the world doesn’t want. He reminds each of us to value what others discard. In this sense he is truly a master of the essential: he reminds us that what is truly worth does not attract our attention, but requires patient discernment to be discovered and valued. Discover what it’s worth “. “We ask him to intercede so that the whole Church may recover this gaze, this ability to discern and evaluate the essential”, the invitation: “Let’s start again from Bethlehem, let’s start again from Nazareth”.

The new prayer to St. Joseph

Pope Francis concludes with a message of hope addressed “to all men and women who live in the most forgotten geographical peripheries of the world or who live in situations of existential marginalization”. May you find, is his wish, in St. Joseph “the witness and protector to look to”. And he offers a prayer, “homemade, but out of the heart”, with which to address Mary’s spouse.

“Saint Joseph, you who have always trusted in God and made your choices guided by his providence, teach us not to rely so much on our projects, but on his plan of love. You who come from the peripheries, help us to convert our gaze and to prefer what the world discards and puts on the sidelines. Comfort those who feel alone and support those who work in silence to defend life and human dignity. Amen”

Francis: the Lord continues to manifest himself in the peripheries, both geographic and existential



Pointing out the choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth in the life of Jesus, the Pope has returned to speak of the periphery and marginalization that are preferred by God. “The Son of God does not choose Jerusalem as the place of his incarnation, but Bethlehem and Nazareth, two peripheral villages, far from the clamor of the news and the power of the time”. This was pointed out by the Pope, in the catechesis of today’s audience, the first dedicated to the figure of Saint Joseph. “The choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth tells us that the periphery and marginalization are favored by God”, explained Francis, who added off the cuff: “Jesus was not born in Jerusalem with the whole court, but he was born in a periphery and did his life up to 30 years in that periphery, working as a carpenter like Joseph: for Jesus the peripheries and the marginalized are preferred ”. “Not taking this reality seriously is equivalent to not taking seriously the Gospel and the work of God, which continues to manifest itself in the geographical and existential peripheries”, the Pope’s warning, who continued off the cuff: “The Lord always acts secretly, in the peripheries, in the peripheries of the soul, in the feelings of which we are ashamed, but which the Lord sees. The Lord continues to manifest himself in the peripheries, both geographic and existential“.

The Pope: Jesus knows the peripheries of our heart, our dark side

“Jesus always goes to the peripheries, and this gives us a lot of confidence, because he knows the peripheries of our heart, of the anonymous city, of our society, of our family, that somewhat obscure part that we do not show out of shame” he explained off the cuff, the Pope, in the first catechesis dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, in the special year dedicated to him. “In this respect, the society of that time was not very different from ours”, Francis commented: “Even today there is a center and a periphery. And the Church knows that she is called to announce the good news from the peripheries “. “Jesus goes to look for sinners, enters their homes, speaks to them, calls them to conversion”, the Pope said again off the cuff: “Jesus is reproached for this by the doctors of the law: ‘Look, this teacher eats with sinners, he gets dirty … But he also goes to look for those who have not done evil but have suffered it: the sick, the hungry, the poor, the last. He goes to look for sinners who have done evil and those who have not done evil and have suffered it ”.

Abuses, the Pope: protecting young people is an essential duty



Thursday 18 November is celebrated the first national day of prayer for victims and survivors of abuse promoted by the CEI. The Pope recalled this at the end of the general audience. “I hope that this initiative can be an opportunity for reflection, awareness and prayer to support the paths of human and spiritual recovery of the victims. It is an essential duty of those who have some educational responsibility in the family, in the parish, in the school, in recreational and sporting places to protect and respect the adolescents and children entrusted to them. because it is precisely in those places where the majority of abuses occur “, the Pope concluded.

THE AUDIENCE VIDEO