The Church strikes a beat, ridiculed Soros, Gates and Schwab: “They speculated on the pandemic”

December 14, 2021 France RT has published an article with a complaint of unprecedented gravity that has not been copied or translated by any of the Italian newspapers.

The German cardinal Gerhard Müller accused the financial elite, citing Soros, Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, of exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to establish total population control. “The people who sit on the throne of their wealth see an opportunity in the pandemic to carry out their program” denounced theformer bishop of Regensburg, now prince of the Catholic Church, in an excerpt of an interview not yet fully disclosed, published on social media on 6 December by the San Bonifacio Institute, a traditional Austrian site.

According to the Cardinal the elite global would use this pandemic and the restrictive measures adopted by governments to bring people under total control and establish a state of global surveillance. Among the alleged promoters of this project were cited by the cardinal the billionaires Bill Gates, George Soros, as well as Klaus Schwab. “What they are doing,” he says, “has nothing to do with democracy.” For Muller this financial elite he would like to get his hands on man, creating a new man.

The Vatican has so far made no comment on these statements, not even the CEI German, on the other hand, the Cardinal was contacted by some news agencies instead he confirmed his allegations and added that he rejected the logic of automatically classifying all those who criticize the financial elite and the management of the pandemic on the wrong side or as a conspiracy theory. He also took the opportunity to attack the illegitimate influence of super elite rich in various countries.

Gerhard Müller is an extremely authoritative figure, he was between 2012 and 2017, the prefect of the congregation for the doctrine of the faith, an essential organ of Roman curia, whose mission is to make the faith known and safeguarded. All this before being dismissed from his functions by Pope Francis, pontiff as well as with those financial elites it goes hand in hand with us, as evidenced by the fact that he recently signed an agreement for inclusive capitalism with them.

