The CIA “spaceship” and its dangerous pilots

If you go to the Lockheed Martin website, a leading US company in the aeronautical sector, under “Skunk Works“You will find the cartoon drawing of a small mocking skunk with folded arms with the inscription:” 85% of our work is classified and protected by national security secrecy “. In the 1960s, among those works (now largely known), the object of desire of the Oxcart Program of CIA: the development of a spy plane capable of intercepting Soviet nuclear missiles and capable of maintaining a supersonic speed of Mach 3. An aircraft that looked more like a spaceship from a Star Wars storyboard than a military fighter. It would have been kept in a secret base built on the bed of a large dry lake in the heart of the Nevada desert, Groom Lake, and helped fuel rumors that that base, the now infamous Area 51, actually housed some UFO.

A “flying object” never seen before

Classified as A-12 Oxcart, was destined to be – and to remain – the operational military aircraft “faster than history“- although it was its direct successor: the Yf-12 which led to the development of theSr-71 Blackbird, to remain in the common imagination. To build both, however, according to the design engineer of the Skunk Works division, the man of the U-2 spy plane Clarence “Kelly” Johnson, a particular metal capable of resisting for prolonged times at the melting temperature, with specific properties of resistance to very high tensile strengths, would have been essential. The titanium that at that time only the Soviet Union was available (or at least in the quantities necessary for the development of the program, ed). It was then that the CIA agents entered the game.

The problem of titanium to be tapped from the enemy

Developing such an extraordinary aircraft would have given the United States a considerable strategic advantage over its adversaries. But to make Oxcart, it was necessary for the American secret services to come up with a trick to buy the titanium extracted by the Communists under the nose of Moscow, without the Kremlin and its KGB being able to suspect anything. He would never have imagined what it would do: to forge component after component of a supersonic aircraft destined to spy on enemy territory, and to catch the nuclear missiles that Moscow would launch in the event that that Cold War had become hot.

“Our supplier, Titanium Metals Corporation, had only limited reserves of the precious alloy, so the CIA conducted research around the world and, using third parties and fictitious companies, managed to discreetly purchase the metal from one of the world’s leading exporters, the Soviet Union. The Russians never had the slightest idea how they were actually contributing to the creation of the plane under construction to spy on their homeland “. Ben Rich writes in his book “Skunk Works: A Personal Memoir of My Years of Lockheed”, as told by Alex Holling for Sandboxx.

In this way the CIA, which ran the program, could reassure the Pentagon and the White House about the possibility of “spying” on enemy armies, as it had done with the U-2 Dragon Lady, but one supersonic speed, ensuring that the aircraft would withstand the stresses of Mach 3 and heat over a thousand degrees Fahrenheit. This is because most aircraft capable of reaching a supersonic speed, Mach 1+, are developed for limited acceleration achieved through the use of afterburners. The planes of the Oxcart Program had to be able to sustain those unthinkable speeds for hours, and the strength of aluminum and steel were not able to cope with such an effort. The problem, however, was not limited to the development of that new secret carrier in one of the most famous secret bases in history: we must also find the pilots who would test him and take him on a mission.

In the book “Archangel: CIA’s Supersonic A-12 Reconnaissance Aircraft,” CIA historian David Robarge shared many secrets of the Oxcart program. Including the nothing short of “peculiar” criteria that the agency had imposed to find the pilots who had to fly that dark and sharp aircraft, 31 meters long with swept wings and showy tail fins, frighteningly fast and incredibly dangerous for those in the cockpit – dressed in a sort of astronaut suit – as he flew at 3,500 km / h in the most dangerous skies on earth for a “made in USA” plane.

The best pilots for the best planes, between secrecy and deterrence

As was the case with U-2 spy planes, the CIA, which operated flights in top-tier secret missions, intended to employ the best pilots of the US Air Force. But only on condition that they met certain requirements. As explained by Alex Holling, the pilots had to be “ highly qualified and competent, with at least 2,000 total flight hours, 1,000 of which accrued on the latest generation of high performance fighters “. They had to be “ married, emotionally stable and well motivated “And between 25 and 40 years of age. Furthermore, they had to “ measuring less than 1 meter 80 cm and weighing less than 80 kg: so it can fit into the cramped A-12 cockpit “.

Everything would work out if not that need to have a wedding ring on your finger. Why on earth should being married, preferably with children, be a qualification necessary to fly a high-performance jet on a mission? Why the CIA, worried by the Soviet spies, from the defections and the high betrayal he had to deal with in the dark years of McCarthyism, he wanted to have a sort of deterrence towards the pilots to whom he would have entrusted a top-secret aircraft with almost “space” performance.

In the same year that Johnson and the Lockheed skunks were preparing for the first flight test of the A-12 Oxcart, 1962, at least a dozen intelligence officials and other members of the American secret service had betrayed America to offer their services to the Communist cause. Among them there was also an officer of the Air Force, but above all a non-commissioned officer of the Marine Corps who answered the name of Lee Harvey Oswald. The man just a year later – at least according to the official sentence issued by the Warren Commission – allegedly assassinated the American President John F. Kennedy, hitting him twice, once in the throat and once in the temple, with a Carcano mod. 91 of the First World War, from a distance of 105 meters.

Although the official sources, and also the unofficial ones, justify the requirement of marriage as a “measure of maturity” of the pilot, arguing that married men and men with children are more stable and balanced, the possible truth was that of possessing “ social insurance against a potential defector “To whom it would have been entrusted” one of America’s most expensive and technologically advanced state secrets “. A factor that, if looked at with a hint of bad faith, suggests a practice much closer to the customs and traditions of the Soviet Union: where the families of deserters risked being sent to some gulag in the event that the “partner” had betrayed and they had been their accomplices.

“Eleven” little Indians

At the end of the selections, only 11 men were selected to enter the service of the agency and have the honor, and the burden, of flying the fastest spy plane in history. Two of them, Walter L. Ray and Jack W. Weeks, allegedly lost their lives in two separate incidents. Five of the thirteen aircraft produced were destroyed in testing. One, the one piloted by Weeks, missing in action after taking off from the Okinawa base in 1968; base from which the aircraft of the Oxcart Program took off to conduct secret missions in the skies of Viet Nam and of North Korea. During the missions on Korea the movement of troops in the vicinity of the 38th parallel was monitored and the US spy ship was photographed USS Pueblo after being captured. The same year the Oxcart Program would be terminated and the A-12 left on the ground to pass the baton to its successor, the SR-71 Blackbird.

I challenge the reader, if he can imagine himself being taken by surprise by the passage of a gleaming titanium aircraft and pointing at supersonic speed over his head in the skies of Nevada in the early 1960s, not to believe, at least at that precise moment. the existence of aliens, regular guests of good old Area 51.