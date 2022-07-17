The Cienfuegos Pediatric defends itself from criticism for the death of a girl from hemorrhagic dengue

The Pediatric University Hospital Paquito González Cueto de Cienfuegos responded this Thursday to harsh criticism received by the death of a seven-year-old girl from hemorrhagic denguewhile in Camagüey there have been moments of shock after the death of a young pregnant doctor for the same reasons.

In a letter on its Facebook profile, the Cienfuegos Pediatric has defended itself from what it described as “attacks from social networks” and “attempts to hurt and misrepresent the facts” due to the death of a small patient.

“There is no greater pain for a pediatric institution than physical departure of a girl or a boy. The pain intensifies because our attachment to our patients characterizes us,” says the text of the medical institution.

The letter is signed by members of the hospital’s medical staff, who state that “every effort is spared to save an infant.”

The hospital described as “manipulation of the facts” the complaints that have appeared on social networks after the death of the girl, which the Cuban influencer Yessy World identified as Paola Patricia Rodríguez. World said Wednesday that the patient was admitted to the intensive care unit of that medical center for several days.

Journalist Mario J. Pentón said in a direct interview that he spoke with the minor’s family about the event.

“It is deeply worrying what is happening in Cienfuegosbecause the authorities are hardly giving information, trying to placate people’s spirits,” the reporter considered.

In another complaint through a video on Facebook, mothers of patients at the Cienfuegos Pediatric also point out that there are “crowds of children with dengue fever due to the six-hour blackouts” and that “they don’t put the split for energy savings”.

While, in Camagüey, a pregnant Cuban doctor died of hemorrhagic dengueas confirmed by sources close to the victim.

Facebook user Geisler González González identified the deceased only as Mercita, and revealed that the young woman was expecting a baby.

“Today I said goodbye physically, but not from the soul and the heart, to a doctor, a friend, an angel, to the white dove, as many of us affectionately called it. And I personally, my fat one, because Inside her womb grew her most anticipated beautiful gift, her baby, her girl.Mercita, Camagüey is in mourning today, Cuban medicine, your family, your friends and all those who, just by exchanging a word with you or have known of your existence, feel your departure, like a world that is upon us,” he said.

In the comments of the dedication, a health professional identified as Yolanda Sánchez revealed the causes of the young woman’s death: hemorrhagic dengue.

González shared a video of the farewell to the doctor, in the local cemetery, where dozens of people attended.

As of June 10, 3,036 cases of dengue had been reported throughout Cuba, but the months of greatest expansion of this disease are yet to come.acknowledged on Thursday the Cuban Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.

Portal Miranda also assured that in 2021 dengue “did not have a significant incidenceassociated with the reduction of the movement of people and surveillance”.

With this, he contradicted himself: last weekin another appearance before the government authorities, the minister He said that at the end of June, 2,768 cases had been confirmed, a figure that implied 591 less than those registered in the same period of 2021. Does MINSAP “make up” the problem again, as it did in 2021 in the face of the health crisis caused by Covid-19?