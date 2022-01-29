“The cigarette to feel great, my mistake at 17” – Corriere.it

from Agostino Gramigna

The Olympic high jump champion and Airc testimonial Gianmarco Tamberi: «For me, smoking is a social disease, and I tell this to the kids». Marriage with his fiancée Chiara? “In September 2022”

Tamberi, let’s start from here. If every citizen did ten minutes of physical activity a day, more than 110,000 deaths a year could be avoided in the US. “Who says that?”. A study published in Jama Internal Medicine. “It does not surprise me. I marry the formula: 0-5-30. Zero cigarettes, five portions of fruit and thirty minutes of physical activity everyday”. Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in the high jump, has just finished training. Sport coincides with his existence. Perhaps this is why he also experiences it as a faith. Which helps to get better. For years he has been testimonial of Airc, the association that deals with the prevention and fight against cancer.

You are an iron health worker. She urged the boys not to smoke. She said: “Don’t smoke your brains.”



«I am assuming that smoking is a social disease. This is wrong. It also happened to me at 17. I wanted to feel great. We need to help the children understand that it is not the cigarette in their mouth that makes them an adult ».

She also happened to fail. Aggressive diets, lots of coffees …



«It was 2014. A period of transition. I followed too strict rules. Sport at a high level puts a strain on the mind and body. I still think about the injury of 2016 ».

A blow.



“Of course. Before the Rio Olympics. I was fine. I dreamed of gold. At the most beautiful, I got injured in Monte Carlo while I was trying to pass 2.40, the threshold that I have been thinking of for years ».

Do you remember the first jump?



“No. It’s not like first love. I used to play basketball. Then being the son of a jumper I tried. And I won the student championships ”

His first love, on the other hand, does not need to be remembered. It is still that. “Yes, Chiara”

Together for twelve years. A long relationship. Does he figure it out forever?



“Forever”.

Chiara recurs in every one of her interviews. You wanted it in Tokyo against the opinion of many. She calms him down. She put her head back. More than love.



«He knows how to stand by my side like no one. In Tokyo she was indispensable. Maybe because we grew up together. She was 14, I was 17. There is mutual respect. She has the same values ​​as me ”

What are they?



“Loyalty and honesty”.

A young traditionalist.



«I strongly believe in values ​​such as fidelity in love and sporting ethics. The truth is essential, the truth with oneself. I expect a lot ».

Is it true that this is why he sometimes quarrels with his father, his coach?



“Yup. I don’t want to be acquitted, regardless. Does he set me the bar at 1.99? I bring it to 2.01. I demand the truth from myself ».

Tamberi, you seem to correspond to the model of the career male, who thrives on anxiety and stress. Chiara is always there. With roles reversed, would you do the same?



“I think so”.

Marriage?



“September 2022”.

Anxiety. She never sleeps before the races. It happened to her only once: in Tokyo.



“A freak of nature. I had even hired a sleep expert. Instead that night I collapsed. Mystery. The body imposed itself on the mind ».

What did your mind tell you when the referee called you and Barshim in Tokyo to ask if you wanted to keep fighting or both want to win gold?



“I whispered to Barshim: ‘It was an honor to share this race with you.’ We looked each other in the eye. We didn’t need to think. We are great friends, we both knew what it means to suffer. Nobody could take the gold from us ».

There are those who have described his life as the ability to overcome any difficulty. As redemption. Exaggerated?



“No. That’s it. Now I have to take a shower. ‘