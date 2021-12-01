the Cine Advent Calendar 2021

It is inevitable. Everyone likes the Christmas atmosphere and the desire to live it fully and as long as possible triggers the mechanism of anticipating home decorations, lights in the cities and all that sparkling mechanism to breathe that little bit of magic every day. which we all need, and we will never finish writing it.

The Christmas tree, the lights, the nativity scene and the decorations and the inevitable advent Calendar that the children wait impatiently every morning to find the chocolate, the little gift or the pack of stickers. So we at Cinematographe.it decided to create an advent calendar with the films available on the various platforms and TV networks to see, evening after evening, starting from December 1st, a series of mythical, legendary and “perfectly ”Christmas that you can watch all together.

We are waiting for the definitive programming but these titles are available from this moment and if there are any changes we will try to update.

We have given a chronological order to our taste, but of course each of you can decide the order you prefer and maybe replace the Christmas movies we suggest with others. In this regard, do not hesitate to suggest other titles!

What films to see during the Christmas period? 24 titles to be enjoyed on TV and in streaming from 1 to 24 December 2021

December 1. The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms

Disney adaptation of the Tchaikovsky’s famous story and ballet. Ideal to start December with a fairytale atmosphere. Airing on Disney Plus

2 December. Polar Express

A magical story involving a child who thinks that Santa Claus does not exist. Tom Hanks conductor takes us on a journey that we all wish we could have taken. Airing on Netflix

December 3. Love Actually

A wonderfully British interweaving of stories that show us what love really feels like during the holidays. The scene of the Signs on the edge of the door remains one of the best discernments in cinema. Airing on Amazon Prime.

December 4th Daddy’s Home 2

A fun and successful sequel that unites Will Ferrel and Mark Wahlberg in a fun extended family story over the Christmas holidays. Also to watch the first film. Will Ferrel’s comedy is present, not complete but present. Airing on Amazon Prime.

December 5th. Elf. An elf named Buddy

Christmas masterpiece signed by John Favreau with a wonderful Will Ferrel. When he is thirty years old, the elf of Name Buddy discovers that he is not an elf but a simple son of two humans… and from here it all begins. As soon as the film was released, it immediately entered the Olympus of Christmas films in history. Airing on Netflix.

December 6. Gremlins

Gizmo The tender Mogwai hides a secret. Never get it wet and never feed it after midnight. The film that frightened the ’80s generation nicely. The descent of the fight between man and gremlins in the super-equipped American kitchen has made history. Aired on Amazon Prime with rental at Euro 2.99.

December 7. Die Hard. Crystal Trap

One name: John MC Clane. Bruce Willis in his early action career has to free, during the Christmas party, a building and hostages in the hands of a group of thieves / terrorists. The villain is Alan Rickman. Even today many of us say: Hippy Ya Ye Sons of Bitches, just for him. Actually a little Christmas phrase but the film is a great entertainment. Airing on Disney Plus.

December 8. Love does not go on vacation

A stellar cast consisting of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black. Two girls on the internet exchange houses during the Christmas holidays. One goes to a mansion in Los Angeles while the other goes to a cottage in England. Top notch script and love story. Airing on Amazon Prime.

December 9. Frozen the ice kingdom, a must see cartoon at Christmas

There is no need to describe the plot here. You just have to see it, or rather see it again. A 2013 Disney classic that was immediately called a masterpiece. The question is not whether you like it or not: what you are asking is whether you like Anna, Elsa, Olaf or Sven more? Airing on Disney Plus.

December 10. The Grinch is one of the films to see at Christmas

Let’s talk about the movie with Jim Carrey but the most recent cartoon is fine too if you want. Based on the characters of Doctor Seuss the mischievous Grinch hates Christmas but maybe it’s time to change your mind. Ah! The child protagonist is Bryce Dallas Howard. Airing on Netflix.

December 11th. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton remake with Jonny Depp of the masterpiece of the 70s interpreted by the legendary Gene Wilder. 5 children find the golden ticket to be able to visit the Woonka chocolate factory … Look at this version but we also recommend that you find the one from 40 years ago if you have never seen it. Airing on Netflix.

December 12. A ticket for two

Steve Martin and John Candy. Comic icons of the 80s. The party in question is that of Thanksgiving, but the atmosphere is correct. Two businessmen have to return home for the holidays but the plane is canceled due to bad weather and the two have to start a journey together to reach their families… On air on TIM Vision.

13 December. Mom I missed the plane

KEVIIIINNN! This scream is enough to understand what we are talking about. Nice also the new sequel and not reboot. Airing On Disney +.

December 14. All normal next Christmas

We step out of the structures of US-made stories and immerse ourselves in a South American point of view. A man continues to live on Christmas Eve. Story with comic and sentimental sides. We leave you the trailer in the original language because it is beautiful! Recommended. Airing on Netflix.

December 15:10 days with Santa Claus

Sequel to 10 days without mom. Carlo decides to follow his wife Giulia with the whole family for a promotion at work in Stockholm, traveling all together in a camper but, during the trip, they meet a particular character. A good comedy.

December 16. Noelle is one of the films to see at Christmas

What if Santa’s firstborn isn’t ready to be the new Santa? Don’t worry, the little sister will take care of it looking for him. A fun and original Christmas comedy that overflows with Christmas spirit in every frame. An interesting point of view in a new Disney style. Airing on Disney Plus.

December 17. Miracle on 34th Street

Only to look at the traier of this film the tears pour down. A little girl doesn’t believe in Santa Claus and a gentleman says he is. A jury will have to decide whether a lie can ignite hope or whether a truth plunges into sadness. Do you believe in Santa Claus? A wonderfully Christmas movie. Airing on Disney Plus.

December 18. Someone save Christmas

Chris Columbus directs a perfect and contemporary film about Santa Claus. A brother and sister want to film the arrival of Santa Claus at their home with a camera and, incredibly, it happens. The problem is that this creates a big problem on Christmas Eve and needs to be fixed. Kurt Russel plays a very very Bluesy Santa Claus. There is also the sequel that defends itself well. Airing on Netflix.

December 19. SOS GHOSTS

Take 3 ingredients and expertly mix the visionary and magical genius Charles Dikens with the Christmas story par excellence, give it to the director who created the world of the Goonies and Lady Hawke and let Bill Murray play Scrooge. And it is immediately a masterpiece. A modern Christmas carol as best it can be done. Aired on Amazon Prime at € 2.99.

December 20. The Claus Family

We move to Northern Europe with a Dutch and Belgian film. An original Christmas story about the entire Clause family. It’s nice to think that many non-American directors and screenwriters can also tell high-end Christmas stories. Airing on Netflix.

December 21. Next stop, Christmas

So here we could touch excellence because the film winks at a sort of Back to the Future 4 (but it won’t be) thanks to the structure of the story and two performers but we may change our mind as soon as we get to see it. Anyway a train leader played by Christopher Lloyd will make the protagonist of the story relive Christmas 10 years earlier, managing to make her change things with her ex. Lea Tompson, Martin MCFLY’s mom, is part of the cast. We are as curious as you are. We don’t even know if it will be translated into Italian. Aired on the Hallmark Channel.

December 22. Santa Claus

Tim Allen is the protagonist and undisputed Santa Claus in a Christmas story that has raised many of us with his magic. An ordinary man becomes a Santa Claus because the real Santa Claus, fallen to the ground from the roof, melts in the snow leaving him dressed and contracted. A perfect timeless Christmas story with several sequels to its credit. Airing on Disney Plus.

December 23. Mickey Mouse Christmas Carol is one of the films to see at Christmas

The story of Christmas stories (like SOS GHOSTS) completely in Disney style. An unmissable masterpiece to see during the holidays. Just to tell you, but maybe you know, Uncle Scrooge in the States is called Scrooge for this reason. There is no better version even if that of the Muppets is also noteworthy. Below we put the link of the entire cartoon but it airs on Disney Plus.

December 24th. An armchair for 2

Unmissable for over thirty years in Italian homes, this film is the essence of Christmas just like the midnight mass, the crib, the panettone, the sound of the torn paper of gifts and the peanut shells on the table. If there are no surprises, it will be broadcast on Italia uno on the evening of the 24th and then it will truly be, for all of us, finally Christmas. Best wishes to all!

Read also Why is One Armchair for Two the Christmas movie par excellence?