the cinecomic Marvel from January 12 on Disney +

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is among the most ambitious chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The choral cinecomic whose cast they are part of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington (to name a few) will join the Disney + catalog on January 12, 2022.

With the start of the new year, the streaming platform of The Walt Disney Company is giving its subscribers the 26th film of the MCU, just a few months after its theatrical release (November 3, 2021). And what’s more with the IMAX Enhanced format support, like Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

The plot of Eternals

5,000 BC

Coming from the planet Olympia and sent to planet Earth by the Celestial Arishem, a ten Eternals is given the task of fighting monstrous and dangerous creatures known as Deviants. Their sole purpose is to defend humans, without interfering in any way with historical events.

Today

Believed to be defeated and definitively disappeared, humanity’s oldest enemy returns, however, and is stronger than ever. Given the danger of the threat, the Eternals gather once again to defend the planet that welcomed them at the dawn of time and its inhabitants.

Without going further to avoid any kind of spoilers, the 156 minutes of the cinecomic are packed with action and twists. Obviously including those in the middle of the sequences during and after the credits.

The cast of Eternals

Sersi: Gemma Chan

Ikaris: Richard Madden

Kingo: Kumail Nanjani

Sprite: Lia McHugh

Phastos: Brian Tyree Henry

Makkari: Lauren Ridloff

Druig: Barry Keoghan

Gilgamesh: Don Lee

Dane Whitman: Kit Harington

Ajak: Salma Hayek

Thena: Angelina Jolie

Arishem: David Kaye

Kro: Bill Skarsgard

Eternals on Disney +: when and how to see it

Eternals will be visible to all Disney + subscribers starting from Wednesday 12 January 2022.

You can sign up for Disney + clicking here. The subscription has a monthly cost of 8.99 euros, but the annual option is also available with savings of over 15% (89.90 euros per year).

Disney + is available via web browser, on some Smart TV models, as an app on Sony and Microsoft consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S), Android smartphones and tablets and, of course, on the iPhone and iPad.