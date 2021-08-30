the cinecomic was presented at CinemaCon

After the confirmation of the new release date of Samaritan, the mysterious cinecomic in which Sylvester Stallone will play a former superhero drew cheers from the CinemaCon, where it was presented in the past few hours.

Reportedly, Samaritan it showed itself with a suggestive official trailer: Sylvester Stallone is introduced at the beginning of the cutscene as Stanley Kominski, a drug addict who roams a future society infested with crime and in ruins, picks up the garbage and various abandoned equipment that interests him. Wearing a tattered hoodie, and vaguely reminiscent of Bruce Willis’ character in Unbreakable by M. Night Shyamalan. Over the course of the cutscene, fate interrupts the “retirement” of Stanley, who steps in to save a young man, Sam (Javon Walton), from the neighborhood bullies who are beating the shit out of him. The gesture blows Stanley’s cover, because Sam immediately recognizes his mysterious savior as Samaritan, a superhero the world believes has been dead for 30 years.

The film therefore presents itself as a totally original cinecomic, something that certainly could appeal to the modern audience and to the industry, which slowly tries to restart: it will do so with highly anticipated cinecomics such as The Batman And Spider-Man: No Way Home, but original ideas not based on pre-existing IP are always able to bring something new, especially in a market / genre as saturated as that of superheroes. What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.

For more information, here is the first official photo of Samaritan.