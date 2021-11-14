News

The Cinefanaticians – Francesco Pannofino

I Cinefanatici – Francesco Pannofino: the voice of George Clooney and the face of “Boris” (Sunday 14 November 2021)
Some of the most famous Hollywood stars have passed “through” him. Or rather, through his own voice unmistakable. From George Clooney to Denzel Washington, from Antonio Banderas to Tom Hanks (limited to Forrest Gump): anyone who hears that unique timbre can only think of Francis Pannofino. Ligurian by birth, Apulian by origin and Roman by adoption since 1972, he is among the most famous voice actors in Italy thanks to his voice hoarse and scratched, so characteristic yet so supple. He was, in fact, Denzel Washington’s Malcolm X but also Grindhouse’s ruthless Stuntman Mike – death-proof (directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Kurt Russell). Not to mention the Danny Ocean’s George Clooney in the Ocean’s or Hagrid trilogy …Read on velvetmag

