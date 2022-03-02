The cinema freezes relations with Russia (Batman included)

First it was Disney’s turn, then Warner Bros. and Sony joined in, and yesterday Paramount and Universal spoke out. Thus, the five large traditional Hollywood film studios joined together between Monday and Tuesday in a chorus with the same message: the American industry suspends its releases in Russia while the regime of Vladimir Putin continues its invasion of Ukraine, a movement in tune with signals that have originated from sports and technology companies.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis,” said Disney’s statement informing the cancellation of the launch of Netthe new Pixar film, which would initially land in theaters in Russia this Friday the 10th. Before, this Friday the 3rd, it would debut batmanbut Warner Bros. lowered the arrival of the film with Robert Pattinson “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”, advocating “a quick and peaceful resolution of this tragedy”.

The week began with top Hollywood executives discussing the best time and the most appropriate way to communicate the decision. With no clues that the war conflict will decompress, all the major film firms lined up under the same movement. As detailed by an anonymous source to The Wrap media, “it was just a matter of figuring out how we would carry out that course of action.”

Finally, everyone reported a freeze on their productions and left the door open to resume their schedule as the scenario eventually changes. “We will make future commercial decisions based on the evolution of the situation,” Disney stated, raising questions about what can happen with titles such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May) or Lightyear (June).

For now, Sony aborted the arrival of Morbius stripped tape spider-man planned in Russia for April, and Paramount communicated the same with The lost Cityan adventure film with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Sonic 2: The Movie. In this way, Russian cinemas will be without the biggest Hollywood news for at least two months, raising questions about the billboard that will make up during this time.

How much do the major studios lose with this move? Although the first reports place the exhibition circuit of that country in 12th place among the highest grossing –far from the figures of China, a territory in which Hollywood has had an interrupted relationship during the pandemic–, during the last year the cinemas Russians achieved a better performance than usual, settling in seventh position. This was achieved thanks to a collection amounting to US$600 million, equivalent to 2.8% of the world’s total (US$21.4 billion, according to reports from Comscore and the Motion Picture Association).

Spider-Man: No Way Homethe big hit in theaters of the last two years, made $46.7 million in Russia, and Uncharted, also starring Tom Holland, has about US 20 million in that country. Hollywood was just facing crucial weeks, with the appearance of new blockbusters that could have continued that path, but for now everything is on hold, waiting for a new determination regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The 2021 edition of Cannes. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

For its part, the Cannes Festival was also more explicit in its announcement, specifying that “a part of Europe is in a state of war”, in addition to extending “all its support to the people of Ukraine and to all those who are on their territory” and salute “all those in Russia who have risked protesting.”

The contest decreed that it will not receive the Russian delegation in its edition that will take place in May, as well as any person of that nationality. An eventual change would only materialize once “the assault war ends in conditions that satisfy the Ukrainian people.” However, it did not specify whether it will include films of Russian origin in its sections anyway.

The same steps have been followed by the contests that take place in Stockholm and Glasgow, as well as MIPTV, the market dedicated to television that takes place in parallel to Cannes. The world of cinema comes together in its rejection of the Russian offensive.