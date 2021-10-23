“The cinema? My biggest dream. Johnny Depp? A friend”

ROME – The relationship with Disney, the creative projects, the dispassionate love for cinema. Tim Burton, Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest 2021, holds a half-hour press meeting, touching on those issues that have made his career legendary. The Nightmare Before Christmas director told the press about his favorite film, and the characters he is most attached to. Although, answering a question, he stated that there is absolutely no sequel to Dumbo, the last film he directed. “After that movie I had a kind of nervous breakdown. I realized that somehow Dumbo was me, or some kind of creature who worked at Disney. It’s like it was an autobiography, which is also why I haven’t made films anymore. It’s as if I’m still traumatized “.

But among the certainties there is the arrival of the Wednesday series by Netflix, and to be released between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. “Wednesday is my favorite character, I can say that it’s similar to Winona Ryder’s Lydia in Beetlejuice, but with more thickness ”. Then mention to his favorite films “Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood. I don’t wear women’s clothes like Ed, but other than that he looks a lot like me ”. And to those who ask him about an Edward sequel, he jokes that: “After seeing the hard version in 1991 I told myself that it was not the case, as they had already shot it. I’m ready for experimentation, but this time it’s better to leave it alone… ”.

The title, however, comes when he returns to talk about the collaboration with Disney and the live-action version. “I’m not a big fan of this kind of movie anymore and I don’t want to do it again. With one exception: Red and Toby ”. Tim Burton then goes on to say that “I have no regrets. I don’t even like the concept. I said that all films are like children. Mistakes can be made, but if I have made them there is a reason. If something went wrong, it doesn’t do anything. What you do is part of you. Some things I would not do them again, but I still have no regrets ”.

And the creative process of your films? “Even when it came to projects that weren’t mine, it is necessary that I feel passion, enthusiasm, strong emotions. I spend a lot of time looking at the sky, it is important to look at things to discover something different. Daydreaming is something I’ve always done, feeling different from others “, continues Tim Burton, “I’ve been a dreamer since childhood. And it is no coincidence that I love cinema. I can consider myself lucky, because thanks to the cinema I can continue to dream. But I say: being creative helps, in any field you move. It’s good for us ”. The last thought, to the friend of a lifetime: “Another Johnny Depp movie? He is a friend, and if there was a role for him I would go back to work ”.