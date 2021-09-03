The cinema of Noah Baumbach through his best films in streaming

The author of The Squid and the Whale and Story of a Marriage turns 52 today. We retrace the best moments of his career with five streaming titles.

Through the five streaming movies of today we want to turn our gaze towards the cinema of Noah Baumbach, one of the most interesting American authors who have established themselves in the new millennium. Few like him in recent years have been able to investigate the complexity of human relationships – especially family ones – with psychological depth and a veiled sense of melancholy that is entirely New York. Baumbach’s cinema, often wavering in artistic results, however, over time dried up of some pretentiousness that was too authorial to focus more incisively on the truthful representation of characters and situations. So here are the ones we believe are the most noteworthy feature films of a filmmaker who, in our opinion, is finally expressing the best of the two remarkable cinematic potentials. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films directed by Noah Baumbach

The squid and the whale

Frances Ha

One becomes young

The Meyerowitz Stories

Story of a wedding

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

After the debut behind the camera of Kicking and Screaming arrived ten years earlier, Baumbach hits the big critical success with The squid and the whale, the story of a dysfunctional and intellectual family that fails to keep its members together. Stylized characters, brilliant dialogue scenes, perfect interpretations of Jeff Daniels, Laura Linney it’s a Jesse Eisenberg at its first major test. A film perhaps today vaguely dated but able to tell the small family misunderstandings through moments of true cinema behind the packaging, even if it is haughty. A title to be rediscovered, a painful portrait of what a separation means. Oscar nomination for screenplay. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Frances Ha (2013)

Frances Ha: The trailer for Noah Baumbach’s film with Greta Gerwig

Baumbach’s most cult film, a glimpse of New York life true in its ephemeral superficiality. The author’s “muse” Greta Gerwig he wanders the streets of the Big Apple without knowing exactly which direction to take in his life. A light comedy about the existential disorientation of a generation, photographed in a black and white that is the best thing about the film. Baumbach has done better, but it is undeniable that in some moments Frances Ha know how to fully understand what it means to be young and live in New York … Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Young you become (2014)

Young you become: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Baumbach’s feature film comes closest to pure genre. A comedy of manners in which the forties Ben Stiller And Naomi Watts attempt to rejuvenate after coming into contact with the decidedly hipster couple formed by Adam Driver And Amanda Seyfried. One becomes young it possesses seriously entertaining cinema moments, paradoxical yet totally real situations. Perfect actors for an entertainment product that works with irony (and self-irony) on the discourse of time that inevitably passes for everyone. Baumbach included. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

The Meyerowitz Stories: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

The project that nobody wanted to carry out and that Netflix really saved from oblivion turns out to be one of Baumbach’s most heartfelt and melodramatic works. Once again the author investigates the dynamics of a completely sui generis family through a study of Carthusian and at times moving characters. As a luxury supporting actor Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson work at the prestigious service of the two protagonists Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler. And the latter is the beating and visceral heart of The Meyerowitz Stories, a sign that even today when the actor wants to take himself a little more seriously he knows how to come up with interpretations of absolute value. Great movie, one of the most honest and touching of the last five years. Available on Netflix.

Story of a wedding (2019)

Story of a Marriage: Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Last but not least, the film of the consecration, a piercing look at a couple who is divided suffering from misunderstandings and differences in life choices. Story of a wedding has a truly introspective script, which allows the two very notable protagonists Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver to beautifully fill two multifaceted and very true characters. Story of a marriage hits the heart, it hurts along with the figures on the big screen. Oscar nomination for the film, the script and the two protagonists, statuette only for the supporting character Laura Dern. In our opinion, at least the screenplay would have deserved the award. And how he deserved it … Available on Netflix.