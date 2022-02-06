‘The cinema room’ returns to Palazzo Ducale – Primocanale.it

Back to Palazzo Ducale, Monday 7 February in the hall of the Ligurian Society of Homeland History at 5.30 pm, a new appointment with ‘The cinema room’ to explore themes and characters of the most important films in the hall and to offer participants useful advice for viewing.

Francesca Felletti and Furio Fossati will draw first and foremost from last year’s Cannes and Venice Film Festivals of which in the last few weeks have arrived ‘Everything went well’ by Francois Ozon and ‘Latin America’ by the D’Innocenzo brothers. The first (played by Sophie Marceau and André Dussolier) deals with the theme of assisted suicide which cinema has dealt with in the past, just think of Eastwood’s ‘Million Dollar Baby’ or Bellocchio’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’. Here, however, Ozon does not care so much the ethical side as the family and intimate one, focusing on what happens between those who make the dramatic decision to end their days and those who are forced to suffer it. Very divisive, on the Lido, was ‘Latin America’, a journey into the distortion of the human mind that rests on the shoulders of Elio Germano.

Among the other films to be talked about, ‘Warm waters of spring’ by Gu Xiaogang, also presented in Cannes but in 2019 arrived in Genoa with a guilty delay, and – in the run-up to the Oscar nominations that will be announced on Tuesday – also some eligible candidates for the most important awards: ‘A Winning Family’ with Will Smith in a biopic that traces the story of the father of the Willams sisters; ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’ with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield on the rise and fall of two famous American television preachers of the eighties and ‘The fair of illusions – Nightmare alley’ by that Guillermo del Toro who in 2017 bewitched everyone with ‘La shape of water ‘.

Finally, we will talk about ‘That day you will be’ by Kornél Mundruczó distributed in conjunction with the Day of Remembrance and the preview of the documentary ‘Ennio’, a tribute by Giuseppe Tornatore to the master Morricone.