‘The cinema room’ returns to Palazzo Ducale – Primocanale.it

The appointment, for fans, is a pleasant custom: on Monday 10 January at 5.30 pm the ‘Cinema Room’, an initiative by the Ligurian Film Critics Group, returns to the hall of the Ligurian Society of Homeland History (on the ground floor of the Palazzo Ducale) to talk about the titles released in the hall and propose insights on topics and characters from the history of the seventh art.

On this occasion Furio Fossati and Massimo Lechi will face the main titles released in Genoa between December and the first week of January, a selection that also allows you to retrace the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. In fact, they come from the Croisette ‘Compartment number 6 ‘by Juho Kuosmanen and’ A hero ‘by Asghar Farhadi, – ex aequo winners of the Special Jury Grand Prize – while at the Lido,’ Lost Illusions’ by Xavier Giannoli taken from ‘La commedia dell’arte’ by Balzac and ‘Nowhere Special – A love story’ by Uberto Pasolini.

But of course there is also more as the season of awards – Golden Globe and Oscar – is approaching and Genoese audiences had the chance to see some of the fiercest nominees at least for nominations such as Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look up’, Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ . The selection is completed by the Spanish comedy ‘The Perfect Boss’ by Fernando León de Aranoa, the return of Zhang Yimou with’ One Second ‘and two films from the world of comics: the latest chapter in the Marvel trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man,’ Spider-man: No Way Home ‘is the new big screen adaptation of’ Diabolik ‘by Manetti Bros.

Admission is free but spectators must have a Super Green Pass and wear a mask. Given the limited number of places, the organizers invite you to book by sending an email to This email address is protected from spambots. You need to enable JavaScript to view it.or by leaving a comment on the Facebook page Gruppo Ligure Critici SNCCI.