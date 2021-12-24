THE CINEMA THAT WILL COME

Michela Greco

ROME – Spider-Man against Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga against Diabolik, the singing animals of Sing 2 against the boss Javier Bardem. The unbridled Christmas competition is played out in cinemas while, between the new FFP2 mask requirement and the ban on popcorn, exhibitors are desperately seeking the trust of spectators.

Infections are rising and uncertainties are increasing, but the beginning of 2022 has a menu of highly anticipated films in store. The first of the year is celebrated with Lana Wachowski’s Matrix Resurrections, which arrives almost 20 years after the third chapter of the sci-fi saga with Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo, while the Italian fantasy comedy La befana vien di night 2, with Monica Bellucci. On January 5, The King’s Man – The origins of Matthew Vaughn promises action and irony with Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Aterton, while on January 13 the D’Innocenzo brothers bring Latin America to the cinema, a psychological thriller with a disturbing Elio Germano who was in competition at the Venice Film Festival. Venice: they will have to compete with the reboot of the horror classic Scream.

On January 20, with Spencer, Lady D arrives to the public as seen by Chilean director Pablo Larraín and interpreted by Kristen Stewart, on the 27 the highly acclaimed documentary on Ennio Morricone (Ennio) by Giuseppe Tornatore and on February 3 a trio of important and very different – like Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, Roland Emmerich’s disaster movie Moonfall and Morbius, with the Marvel character played by Jared Leto. Murder on the Nile, the new thriller signed by Kenneth Branagh starting with Agatha Christie with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer – will arrive in cinemas on February 10, while the following week will be the turn of Uncharted, an adventure film with Tom Holland (Spider- Man) and Mark Wahlberg based on the video game series of the same name. Finally, for the beginning of March they expect Joe Wright’s romantic Cyrano with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with Robert Pattinson wearing the batman costume (also in the cast Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano), waiting for a decisive change of genre to find the protagonists of Downton Abbey in the second film based on the TV series (entitled Downton Abbey II A new era), in cinemas from 24 March.

