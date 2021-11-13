News

The cinema ticket is paid for in Bitcoins

The news is one that deserves to be reported, although it does not directly involve our country at the moment: AMC Theaters, the chain of cinema largest and most important in the world by volume, he decided to accept Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies as an online payment method by viewers.

The AMC Theaters chain accepts crypto payments

The CEO Adam Aron communicated it directly, with the post we attach below, in which he confirms that the accepted virtual coins also include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash And Litecoin. It will soon be added to the list Dogecoin, another leading asset capable of attracting interest and capital in this 2021. Also introduced support for Google Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal, but for obvious reasons causing less hype.

The novelty takes on particular weight considering the importance of the group that fielded the initiative. If it is true that until now cryptocurrencies have been seen above all as good to invest in with the prospect of an economic return (anyone, at any time, can easily * buy Bitcoin on eToro), it is by making them a means of payment for daily transactions that they will be able to fully express their potential, giving shape to the original vision that calls into question a more inclusive and decentralized finance model. Think, for example, if a similar announcement were to come from Amazon (as hypothesized and denied a few months ago) or from a supermarket chain.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money.

