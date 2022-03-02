The Cinema with You cycle continues, a proposal for Castenses – RADIO DON

The second edition of Cine con Vos was held -this Monday- at Paseo Juan Ricardo Nervi, near the Lali Robledo Collector, with the screening of the film Wonder. The proposal is promoted by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Communication and aims to disseminate cinema in public spaces.

The screening began at 7:00 p.m. and was attended by several families, who came with deckchairs and dunk equipment, but there was also a canteen service.

The referent of the Municipal Culture area, Andrea Meza, said that the screening of the film Wonder was decided because it tells “a story of overcoming bullying and allows us to observe values ​​beyond physical appearance.”

The American film, based on true events, tells the story of August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a 10-year-old boy who was born with facial malformations and underwent more than 20 surgeries that had prevented him from attending school. Auggie had been raised by his parents Isabel (Julia Roberts) and Nate (Owen Wilson), but as he neared fifth grade they enrolled him in Beecher Prep School, a private school. The child will achieve, being himself, bring out the best in everyone and generate a great impact in his community.

