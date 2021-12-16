The ‘Cinemino’ review at the Auser room

Screenings begin on Thursday 23 December. The initiative is organized by the Municipality in collaboration with Dream Solutions and the Auser Social Center

Scarlino: Thursday 23 December kicks off the “Cinemino” film festival organized by the Municipality of Scarlino in collaboration with Dream Solutions and the Auser Social Center. The initiative includes the screening of six films during the Christmas holidays at the Auser del Puntone room (via Poggio Spedaletto): the start is at 9 pm and admission is free. To reserve a seat, you can send a WhatsApp message to the number 353 4066414. The debut is scheduled for Thursday 23 December with the film “The Return of Mary Poppins” with Emily Blunt, and more: at 20.30, before the screening, there will also be an event dedicated to children. The review continues until the end of January with five other weekly appointments and other initiatives: Wednesday 29 December the black comedy “Three posters in Ebbing Missouri”, Wednesday 5 January “La befana vien di notte” with Paola Cortellesi and Stefano Fresi, Wednesday 12 January “The shape of water” winner of the Golden Lion, on Wednesday 19 January the cartoon “Toy Story 4” while on Wednesday 26 January there will be “The revenant” with Leonardo Di Caprio. “We liked the proposal from the Dream Solution, with which we have been working for some time,” explains Silvia Travison, Councilor for Tourism -: it is a way to get together, to spend a different evening. We also thank the Auser del Puntone who made themselves available to host this review ».