The Cioccoshow opens, 33 stands to be tasted – Chronicle

From the classic dark chocolate, to pralines filled with rum, passing through milk and hazelnut cremini, spreads, ganache, spiced chocolates, orange peel and ginger fillets. It would seem to be on the set of Chocolat, with Johnny Depp, in which the sweet creations of Juliette Binoche awakened hidden feelings in anyone who tasted them. We are instead in Piazza XX Settembre, where yesterday the sixteenth edition of Cioccoshow opened its doors after the stop imposed by Covid …

From the classic dark chocolate, to pralines filled with rum, passing through milk and hazelnut cremini, spreads, ganache, spiced chocolates, orange peel and ginger fillets. It would seem to be on the set of Chocolat, with Johnny Depp, in which the sweet creations of Juliette Binoche awakened hidden feelings in anyone who tasted them. We are instead in Piazza XX Settembre, where yesterday the sixteenth edition of Cioccoshow opened its doors after the stop imposed by Covid last year. Fountains of hot chocolate to taste together with tasty waffles or to be corrected with a drop of Baileys, rum or sambuca. There is something for all tastes among the stands of the 33 ‘chocolate factories’ from all over Italy. From 10 to 20, until Sunday – and Saturday until 24 with the Ciocconight -, it will be possible to taste the handicraft products of the exhibitors and participate in the Pianeta Cacao laboratory.

The laboratory is the novelty of this year: an educational space for children and adults, who will be able to learn how to temper chocolate by hand, making their own tablet to take home as a souvenir. In addition, a cocoa producer from Ecuador will be present on the stand, to have the raw material explained directly by those who collect it in the countries of origin. During all the days of the event, promoted by Cna Bologna and organized by Wydex-BolognaFiere Group, the Aefi protocol will be followed, which provides for the presence of operators and visitors in possession of a Green pass. “The Cioccoshow is a signal to restart – commented the commissioner Massimo Bugani at the cutting of the ribbon -, with its attention to safety it is a sign of great respect towards the city”. Also because health safety “is the priority for this edition”, confirmed Daniele Passini, president of Wydex-BolognaFiere Group.

A sixteenth edition different from the previous ones also due to the absence of Renato Zoia’s workshops. Disappeared last year, he was one of the founders of the event and of the pastry shop. During the inauguration, the family was given an award in memory of the unforgettable master. During the days of Cioccoshow, Luigi Laganà, another great Bolognese pastry chef who passed away, is also remembered. “Today we remembered two of the founders who are no longer with us – concluded Claudio Pazzaglia director of Cna Bologna -, we must carry on, for them too, the Bolognese tradition of dessert at an international level”.

Amalia Apicella