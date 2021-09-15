The Circle: plot, cast and previews of the film with Emma Watson aired tonight on RaiMovie

Getty Images



“The Circle”, a film with Emma Watson and Thom Hanks, will be broadcast on RaiMovie

It will air at 21.10 on RaiMovie The Circle, 2017 film directed by James Ponsoldt, based on the novel of the same name by Dave Eggers. In the cast, in addition to Emma Watson and Tom Hanks in the role of the protagonists, also Karen Gillan, Bill Paxton, Patton Oswalt, John Boyega, Ellen Wong, Ellar Coltrane, Glenne Headly.

The Circle, the plot

The film tells the story of Mae Holland (Emma Watson), an only child in a family of modest economic conditions. His father (Bill Paxton) has multiple sclerosis and cannot afford the expensive treatment he would need. For this, when her friend Annie (Karen Gillan) advises her to work for the The Circle, a large tech and social media company, quickly submits her resume, passes the interview, and is hired by moving to the company’s modern campus.

But Mae has a lifestyle that is very far from the standards set by her boss Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). The man, in fact, intends to launch on the market a powerful and discreet camera that allows anyone to observe others, at any time, without any respect for privacy.

Mae, on the other hand, cares a lot about her private life: after a weekend spent with her parents and a kayak ride in perfect solitude, she is scolded by two superiors for not updating her social account and for not sharing her experiences with anyone. But Mae discovers that she can take advantage of health insurance and extend it to her parents, always carrying a bracelet that monitors heartbeat and other values, thus surrendering to the demands of her bosses.

Meanwhile, the girl makes the acquaintance of the mysterious Kalden (John Boyega), the inventor of the social network The Circle. The boy reveals to her that he has left society because, although the technologies invented are extremely useful for humanity, the projects could damage the integrity of humanity. Initially Mae doesn’t give too much importance to Kalden’s words and agrees to test the special micro cameras first, earning Bailey’s trust …

The Circle, the cast

The protagonists of the film do not need any introduction: Emma Watson achieved notoriety after playing the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film saga from 2001 to 2011. In 2013 for the interpretation of Sam in We are infinite wins the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards for Best Actress, a People’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama and other accolades. In 2015, Time magazine included her in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Next to her in the film is Tom Hanks: during his long career he received six Oscar nominations, and won two Oscars for best actor consecutively: in 1994 for Philadelphia and the following year for Forrest Gump. He has also won five Golden Globes, including one for a lifetime achievement.



