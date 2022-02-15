The circle tightens around the neutrino mass – Physics & Mathematics

The circle tightens around the value of the mass of the neutrino, the most elusive of the elementary particles. New data obtained from the Katrin international collaboration, led by Germany with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, indicate that neutrinos would have a mass of less than 0.8 electron volts. The new limit was published in the journal Nature Physics.

“Although neutrinos are, together with photons, the most common particles in the entire universe, we do not yet know their mass precisely” and “being able to determine it is a very difficult challenge”, observed Angelo Nucciotti, of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics. (Infn) and the University of Milan Bicocca.

There are two major difficulties: first of all, the mass of neutrinos is incredibly small and secondly because neutrinos are elusive particles. These particles, in fact, interact only very rarely with matter, so much so that our bodies are continuously crossed without damage by millions of neutrinos that are produced in the upper layers of the atmosphere by the impact of cosmic rays.

“The work done by the Katrin collaboration is very interesting because it is one of the very first direct measurements of the mass of neutrinos,” said Nucciotti. The result places an upper limit on their mass, at 0.8 electron volts, “and in the next few years, thanks to a series of improvements in the experiment, the margin of uncertainty can be greatly reduced”. Knowing precisely its mass has important implications on two apparently very distant fronts: from particle physics to cosmology.

“Knowing that number – added the Infn physicist – will allow us to better understand what happens at the subatomic level but also to eliminate great uncertainties in cosmological studies. Neutrinos are in fact one of the most common particles in the universe and to date we do not yet know. precisely what their contribution is. In fact we have to treat them as an unknown parameter. Knowing that value would allow us to eliminate many uncertainties “.