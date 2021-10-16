The Circle: When Emma Watson helped “paralyzed” John Boyega on set

While filming The Circle John Boyega got into trouble with one of the film’s most important scenes and was aided by Emma Watson.

John Boyega he was carrying out more than one project towards the end of filming The Circle and the actor found himself in trouble with one of the scenes in the film: he said he literally felt “paralyzed”; Fortunately Emma Watson she helped him overcome his doubts and fears with some tips on how to remember his lines.

A scene from The Circle

During an interview Boyega said: “On my penultimate day I had to recite a fundamental monologue to allow the audience to understand the whole film and, due to the importance of this sequence, I got stuck, I was almost paralyzed.. ”

Loading... Advertisements

“I got stuck and forgot everything. I was there with Emma Watson, who was great. And suddenly I went back to acting school, with Emma trying to help me by saying, ‘Just remember the lines. What are your motives? ‘ I only made it thanks to her but it was embarrassing. “The actor concluded.

The Circle: Emma Watson and Karen Gillan in a scene from the film

In order for Boyega to complete this scene, The Circle crew shot it all “piece by piece” rather than in one take. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has an approval rating of 15% based on 140 reviews; the critical consent of the website reads: “The film has an impressive cast but this thriller spins aimlessly in its tentative exploration of today’s issues“.