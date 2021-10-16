News

The Circle: When Emma Watson helped “paralyzed” John Boyega on set

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While filming The Circle John Boyega got into trouble with one of the film’s most important scenes and was aided by Emma Watson.

John Boyega he was carrying out more than one project towards the end of filming The Circle and the actor found himself in trouble with one of the scenes in the film: he said he literally felt “paralyzed”; Fortunately Emma Watson she helped him overcome his doubts and fears with some tips on how to remember his lines.

A scene from The Circle

A scene from The Circle

During an interview Boyega said: “On my penultimate day I had to recite a fundamental monologue to allow the audience to understand the whole film and, due to the importance of this sequence, I got stuck, I was almost paralyzed.. ”

Loading...
Advertisements

I got stuck and forgot everything. I was there with Emma Watson, who was great. And suddenly I went back to acting school, with Emma trying to help me by saying, ‘Just remember the lines. What are your motives? ‘ I only made it thanks to her but it was embarrassing. “The actor concluded.

The Circle: Emma Watson and Karen Gillan in a scene from the film

The Circle: Emma Watson and Karen Gillan in a scene from the film

In order for Boyega to complete this scene, The Circle crew shot it all “piece by piece” rather than in one take. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has an approval rating of 15% based on 140 reviews; the critical consent of the website reads: “The film has an impressive cast but this thriller spins aimlessly in its tentative exploration of today’s issues“.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
737
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
605
News

Cinema, all films out in October
577
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
509
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
452
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
396
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
363
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
358
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
321
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top