the circular of the Ministry of Health

Green light to booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine also for the recovered, certifies it circular issued by the Ministry of Health on December 6, 2021.

The document contains all the information necessary to understand within what timescales it is necessary to intervene to complete the first vaccination cycle and then move towards the third dose. The time references are in fact specific and take into consideration all the possible cases of previous infection or subsequent to the administration of a vaccine.

Through these new guidelines therefore clarity is given to health practices that in recent weeks had not yet found a clear definition in terms of operations and deadlines to be met. The will of the ministry and of the Draghi government to ensure transparency and clarity on the procedures to be followed is therefore outlined both as a valid indication for members of the national health system and a useful tool for citizens.

By making this information known, we want to encourage awareness on the issue not leaving out in the list of those who are invited to carry out the vaccine booster even those who have already contracted the disease and perhaps think they do not need it. The information provided is therefore a valid clarification to keep in mind.

Who is the circular addressed to?

The publication of the circular in question aims to provide clarification regarding the administration of the booster dose in subjects with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

However, the practices to be adopted are different depending on the specific situations that patients have faced in the previous months and are listed in quite detail.

The dynamics taken into consideration in this case are three:

that of vaccinated subjects (two doses of two-dose vaccine or one dose of single-dose vaccine) before or after a SARS-CoV-2 infection;

the case of subjects who contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection within the fourteenth day of the administration of the first dose of vaccine;

people who got sick without being vaccinated.

The substantial differences between these cases are as follows.

Vaccines: times and guidelines for the recovered

The types of treatment differ mainly on the basis of the vaccination status and the ministerial communication also indicates the number of days to wait before undergoing a new vaccination.

Starting from the simplest case who has contracted Covid before completing the vaccination course or following the completion of the primary course you will have to behave like other people and will therefore have to wait 5 months (150 days) before receiving your booster dose. Depending on the case, the 5 months will coincide with the administration of the only / last dose or diagnosis of infection.

The second case is the one that concerns colors who contracted Covid but were not vaccinated and have not yet been vaccinated within twelve months of the race infection. In this case, it is important to start the primary course of vaccinations as soon as possible and then proceed on schedule with the future booster dose.

The last case is what it concerns those who fell ill during their vaccination cycle, more precisely within the fourteenth day from the administration of the first dose of vaccine. In this case, in fact, the completion of the vaccination schedule with a second dose is indicated within six months (180 days) from the documented infection and finally, after the usual minimum interval of at least five months from the primary vaccination cycle thus completed, the administration of a booster dose.

It is important to highlight that the same Ministry reiterated that the dosages authorized for the booster dose in each of the three cases are always the same compared to those who receive it without ever having contracted Covid.