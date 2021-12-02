the circular of the Ministry of Health

L’hand sanitation of the health workers does not reach the expected standards. “Currently in Italy there is no nationally coordinated system of consumption surveillance of hydroalcoholic solution (Csia), however many observational studies have been conducted to evaluate the adherence to hand sanitation procedures by health professionals, who have constantly recorded much lower adhesion percentages to those advocated by the World Health Organization (75%) “.

The circular on the protocol of the ‘National surveillance of the consumption of hydroalcoholic solution for hand hygiene in hospitals’, signed by the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza. “Hand hygiene is scientifically recognized as fundamental element in the reduction of transmission pathogenic microorganisms between operator and patient and vice versa. The importance of his role has been repeatedly underlined by all national institutions And international», Recalls the Ministry of Health.

The National plan from contrast of antimicrobial resistance (PNCAR) 2017-2020, extended for 2021, provides, among other activities, “the establishment of a network for monitoring the consumption of hydroalcoholic solution as a factor closely related to prevention and contrast of Ica and the phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) – continues the circular – The importance of establishing a system for monitoring the consumption of the hydroalcoholic solution for hand hygiene is reaffirmed in the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025 which includes it as a monitoring indicator of the specific objectives of the HAI prevention program “.

Through the central action of Ccm, the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ‘Support for the surveillance of healthcare-related infections also in support of PNCAR’ entrusted to the Higher Institute of Health developed the Protocol of the national surveillance of the consumption of hydroalcoholic solution for hand hygiene in the hospital setting with related attachments.

“The target consists in monitor over time, at national and regional level, the consumption of hydroalcoholic solution in hospitals, in each public hospital present in the regional territory / autonomous provinces and optionally the data at the level of assistance block (inpatient and non-hospitalized area). Such surveillance can be extended to private affiliated structures And not affiliated and to social welfare and social health structures “, concludes the circular.

