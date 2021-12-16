The circulating supply of bitcoin exceeds 18.9 million

Bitcoin has reached a major milestone: 18.9 million BTC now make up its overall circulating supply. The recent number indicates that 90% of the total 21 million coins have already been mined. It took nearly 12.9 years to extract 90% of the BTC supply. On the other hand, the remaining 10% will take around 112 years.

The level of difficulty in mining bitcoin is increasing over time. The block reward also dropped substantially after halving events. However, the spike in the price of the crypto asset has brought significant profits for BTC miners. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 last month. With that, operational BTC miners reported record profits. Even after the latest correction, BTC mining companies are still trading at record margins.

Credit: Pixabay

