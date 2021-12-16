News

The circulating supply of bitcoin exceeds 18.9 million

Bitcoin has reached a major milestone: 18.9 million BTC now make up its overall circulating supply. The recent number indicates that 90% of the total 21 million coins have already been mined. It took nearly 12.9 years to extract 90% of the BTC supply. On the other hand, the remaining 10% will take around 112 years.

The level of difficulty in mining bitcoin is increasing over time. The block reward also dropped substantially after halving events. However, the spike in the price of the crypto asset has brought significant profits for BTC miners. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 last month. With that, operational BTC miners reported record profits. Even after the latest correction, BTC mining companies are still trading at record margins.

“The circulating supply of bitcoin has now surpassed 18.9 million BTC, which is 90% of the total of 21 million coins that will ever exist. The world’s most valuable digital asset has remained volatile recently. While the bulls struggled to keep the price above the $ 50,000 price level, increased pressure from sellers has pushed bitcoin’s market cap to below $ 900 billion. In terms of weekly performance, BTC has dropped nearly 8% over the past 7 days.

