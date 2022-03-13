The circulation of the coronavirus in Tuscan municipalities: this is where it affects the most – Chronicle

Florence, 13 March 2022 – Grosseto and Siena are the Tuscan provinces in which the Covid circulates more. Their daily rate of infections per hundred thousand inhabitants is slightly down compared to yesterday and today stands at 153 and 152 new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants.

The common ‘black jersey’ in the region for today’s data are Comano (Massa Carrara) e San Casciano dei Bagniin the province of Siena, with rates of 597 and 509 respectively.

The daily infection rate out of one hundred thousand inhabitants it is a figure that helps to understand how the coronavirus impacts on a given territory with respect to the resident population. A photograph of where the virus circulates most in the area. Here are the data for Sunday 13 March, by province and municipality by municipality.

Data by province (incidence rate of new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants and new cases in absolute value)

Siena 152 (401 new cases)

Grosseto 153 (335 new cases)

Arezzo 119 (404 new cases)

Lucca 140 (536 new cases)

Livorno 117 (388 new cases)

Massa-Carrara 104 (199 new cases)

Pisa 97 (404 new cases)

Florence 73 (722 new cases)

Pistoia 72 (212 new cases)

lawn 47 (122 new cases)

THE COMPLETE TABLE (click here)

Data by municipality

In the area of Florence, Prato and Pistoia (in addition to leather area Pisana), the highest incidence rate, 136, is recorded in the Florentine municipality of Montespertoliwith 18 more Covid cases out of 13,200 inhabitants, the same rate as Figline and Incisa with 32 cases out of 23 thousand inhabitants. All municipalities in the province of Florence follow: San Casciano (incidence rate 131, new cases 22), Reggello (rate 126, new cases 21), Bagno a Ripoli (117 rate, 30 new cases).

In North western Tuscanywhich includes the provinces of Livorno, Lucca, Massa Carrara and Pisathe black shirt is Comano (Massa Carrara) whose rate is 597 with 4 new cases out of less than 700 inhabitants. They follow Riparbella (Pisa) with 7 new cases and a rate of 441, then two municipalities in the province of Lucca, Piazza al Serchio and Careggine respectively with rates of 406 and 383 new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants.

In the area that includes the provinces of Arezzo, Grosseto and Siena, the municipality with the highest rate is San Casciano dei Bagni (Siena) with a rate of 509, the result of 8 new cases out of 1,500 inhabitants. They follow Ortignano Raggiolo (high already yesterday) which passes to 472 e Monterchi to 470.