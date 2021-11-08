The Citroen which was originally a 2CV will now be renamed 375CV

We are talking about one of the most famous and long-lived French small cars in history. Who does not know the car with the “mouse” headlights and the strangest gearbox that has ever been seen?

The Citroen medium in question is a 2CV, mythical 2 horsepower utility car of the French house in production since the end of the 1940s until 1990. In practice, we are faced with a truly historic machine, which has spanned several decades evolution of the automotive sector.

You might be interested >>> Citroen + Maserati = Luxury and Sportiness | When France and Italy got along well

In addition, this vehicle was born to lead to the motorization of the whole France, and to get it out of the post World War quicksand. It can be said, after many years, that Citroen with 2CV has succeeded in intent.

Among other things, gods were also made of this car special models belonging to various ranges: sedan, coupé, convertible, and even pick-up; plus other special series, including sports ones. In short, the 2CV of the French house really characterized the history of France and its automotive.

The Frenchwoman with a substantial addition of “thoroughbred” horses

Instagram it is a place that can be wonderful at times. Directly from the Acapella_2.0 account there a modified Citroen van in both color, both especially in the motor. In fact, his sound it is quite different from that of the typical engines of the French house.

In fact, we are talking about an engine Ferrari and specifically that of an F355 with almost 400 horsepower (375 to be exact), mounted in such a way as to make the car screech at full strength. The tuning it is as unreal as it is incredible, but instead it is all true. Certainly, those who modified the Citroen have indulged themselves. The Italian tuning house Nimik made the Ferrari 2CV

What we fail to understand is how it is possible to put an engine monster (in a positive sense) like the Ferrari one, come on a vehicle monster (in a not exactly positive sense) as the small car of the French company.

You might be interested >>> Everyone knows the Citroen Picasso, hardly anyone has ever seen the Picasso Citroen though