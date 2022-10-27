The City Council is preparing an educational program on animal welfare and canine citizenship to encourage responsible dog ownership and improve neighborhood coexistence





The municipal educational program, which will run as a continuous activity from November 2022 to October 2024, has its origin in the canine civics training campaign for owners and adopters of dogs from Logroño that took place in 2020. Due to the very good reception that this activity had, the Animal Welfare area has decided to promote and consolidate training activities for people who have dogs, because it results in a better coexistence, as well as the improvement of animal welfare”, Amaia Castro stated.

Likewise, the Councilor for Animal Welfare has pointed out that “we have also been able to detect that some of the people who adopt animals for the first time in the Municipal Animal Shelter Center and in other animal protection associations do not have all the previous experience in handling , ethological or behavior knowledge and coexistence with dogs, for which we have considered it interesting that they can also access this type of information that will be offered”.

These courses come to offer people who own or are responsible for dogs adequate training and information so that coexistence is better. “It is necessary to have the commitment of dog owners and offer them knowledge that helps ensure that the relationship with the rest of the public is adequate and results in animal welfare.”

The program proposes the development of a training course in canine civic education, aimed at people who keep dogs, whose objective is to support those people who have difficulties handling their animals in the urban environment. For this, training actions will be carried out to reinforce correct attitudes and help them with the training and education of dogs in this regard, also improving their well-being.

Both the owners of the dogs and the animals themselves must be registered in Logroño in order to access these training actions. In addition, the animals must be up to date with all legal requirements: registration, microchip and all hygienic-sanitary requirements.

The complete program that is included in the procurement file until the end of 2024 has a global budget of 9,075 euros (VAT included). The technical specifications sheet indicates that the courses, lasting eight hours, must have a theoretical part (4 hours) and a practice part with the dog (4 hours). Both will be taught in person. A number of attendees per course is established between 4 and 10 students.

Once the contract is awarded, interested persons must register directly through the company awarded the activity, contributing a fee of 20 euros as co-participation in the costs of teaching the course. For its part, the winning company will send the Logroño City Council the list of students in each course, prior to the start of the training.

The documentation that the companies must present in the offers must include: methodology to be applied for the execution of the training actions, work program with its temporary planning, economic offer, and training, experience and degree of dedication of the personnel proposed for these actions.

As an example, the pilot course developed in 2020 by the Logroño City Council included training content in different modules, such as ‘The dog in the city: behaviors and needs’; ‘Prevention for common problems’; ‘Introduction to training, communication and myths’; and ‘Animal welfare and coexistence’.