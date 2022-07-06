The City Girls Vs Cardi B – Who Dropped Better?

Cardi B and city ​​girls dropped their new singles today and fans are debating which drop was better. Interestingly, Cardi B and The City Girls are signed to the same management company, Quality Control Music.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B returns and the Bardi Gang is delighted. After a four-year hiatus from music, the Bronx rapper has released her highly anticipated track ‘Hot Shit’ featuring Chicago’s heavy hitters Lil Durk and Kanye West. Many fans love the track and Cardi’s flow between Ye and Durk. But some say she missed the memo about the new wave of catchy, vibrant music (a la Beyonce and Drake) and the song just isn’t there. Nonetheless, Cardi shows she’s in her own lane by keeping her New York pace throughout the track.

2. City Girls

The Florida duo show off their flow and versatility with their upbeat new track “Good Love.” The feel-good song features an R&B icon Bailiff and includes visuals of the trio having fun at the roller rink. The fans say city ​​girls won this series of novelties, a fan took to Twitter saying:

“How the city girls and the usher record better than a song with Kanye and durk”

Speaking of feel-good music, the queen of pop culture, Beyonce Knowles Carter, released his first single from his highly anticipated new album, Act I, “Renaissance”. The single titled “Break My Soul” is a song to let loose and get you moving.

Queen B has social media in a chokehold preparing everyone for the big album release next month. First lady michelle obama even praised the single on Twitter and her anticipation for the whole gang.n