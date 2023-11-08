The city is among the best cities to spend vacations

SAN DIEGO — Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate family, friends and food.

While many celebrate the holiday in their own homes, others use it as a time to explore a new destination.





WalletHub, a personal finance company, recently conducted a study ranking the 100 best U.S. cities to go to for Thanksgiving based on five key dimensions: holiday celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, thankfulness, and forecasting. of the weather for Thanksgiving Day.

San Diego ranked third overall, taking first place for its celebrations and traditions, which consisted of key metrics such as pumpkin patches per capita, Google search interest for Thanksgiving celebrations, and Christmas decoration stores .

For safety and accessibility, San Diego ranked 21st for perceived safety (safe to walk alone during the day or night), pedestrian deaths per capita, DUI-related deaths in car accidents around the Thanksgiving Day of Thanks per capita, proportion of delayed flights. close to the Thanksgiving holiday and traffic congestion.

“But staying in America’s best city for Thanksgiving will cost you more than you’d spend in the Bay Area: the lowest price for a three-star hotel room on Thanksgiving Day “Thanksgiving is $99 and a Thanksgiving dinner is around $92.” the studio said.

Other California cities on the list include San Francisco (1), San Jose (2), Los Angeles (13), Fremont (50), Irvine (64), Chula Vista (69), Sacramento (75), Oakland (79). ), Riverside (80), Fresno (81), Long Beach (86), Santa Ana (87), Bakersfield (88), San Bernardino (95) and Stockton (100).