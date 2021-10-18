The city of Lugano organizes an event on blockchain, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Friday 29 October, the “BeatCoin & nd BlockChange” event will be held in Lugano, signed Lugano Living Lab, among the speakers: Paolo Ardoino, Giacomo Zucco, Marco Crotta and many others.

The aim is to bring together protagonists, professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers of the blockchain revolution with all the curious and interested in the sector.

BeatCoin & nd BlockChange event in Lugano

At the Lugano Exhibition Center, next Friday 29 October, you can participate for free and without reservation in the super event “Beatcoin & nd Blockchain” which involves famous names in the crypto and blockchain sector.

The event, which it will start at 4:00 pm and finish at approximately 6:30 pm, was organized by the City of Lugano, Lugano Living Lab, in collaboration with the Supsi University and the Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association.

On the program, the themes exposed concern Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology and DeFi, but also tokenomics and ventures capital, to conclude with the basic concepts of individual freedom, democratization and social revolution introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto.

They will open the theme Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, Marco Crotta, Blockchain Expert & Consultant of Blockchain Caffe, followed by Roberto Gorini, CEO of Luxochain’s Noku CTO, e Giacomo Zucco, Bitcoin trainer, consultant and researcher recognized around the world.

Loading... Advertisements

Other speakers present are Thomas Bertani, Director of Eidoo, Pietro Lanza, IBM Director Insurance, Industry and Blockchain Director and Chairman of Intesa IBM, Fabio Pezzotti, Founder and CEO of ICOINIUM Blockchain Ventures, e Maggie Rokkum of Copernicus Wealth Management SA. They will be moderated by Davide Baldi, CEO of Luxochain.

To finish with a sparkling finish thanks to Riccardo Giorgio Frega And Luca Berto, or rather Rikki and Guybrush of Bitcoin Italia Podcast.

How to participate in the event

Without reservations and totally free of charge, any person wishing to participate in the event can confirm their presence on the dedicated profile on LinkedIn, the social network of professionals, and present themselves directly at the Lugano Exhibition Center on 29 October at 16:00.

Consistent with the new regulations in force for indoor events in Lugano, each participant must own e present the green pass at the entrance.

This is only the first of an important series of initiatives and events organized on the topic of blockchain by the City of Lugano, which last December created a blockchain cashback system based on LVGA token, issued and guaranteed by the city itself, at the service of the local economy for its citizens and traders: already over 10,000 users pay and receive daily compensation thanks to the local complementary cryptocurrency.

LVGA will soon open up to the world by extending the circuit to international tourists and guests. In less than a year, from its issue to today, about 260 million tokens have been transacted in the blockchain, equal to a volume of 2.6 million Swiss francs.