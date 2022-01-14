The city of Rio de Janeiro could buy Bitcoin

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, revealed that the city could be the first in Brazil ad buy Bitcoin as a store of value.

Rio De Janeiro wants to include Bitcoin among its reserves of value

This was reported by the local newspaper livecoins.com.br citing a speech given by the same Paes during its participation yesterday in an event which was also attended by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Rio Innovation Week.

Suarez is a real Bitcoin fan, and he has transformed You love me in the main US hub for the country’s crypto community.

It is possible that Paes wants to follow in Suarez’s footsteps, so much so that it has announced that the city of Rio de Janeiro will today publish a decree establishing a specific working group to address the various issues relating to the purchase of Bitcoin.

The goal would be to allocate 1% of the currency reserves of the city treasury to BTC.

It should be noted that in recent years the Brazilian currency, the Real lost more than 45% of its value against the US dollar, ptherefore as a long-term store of value it is not good at all. In the same period, however, BTC appreciated by 900% again against the USD.

In addition, there are already political institutions that hold Bitcoin, such as the state of El Salvador.

The projects of the mayor of Rio with Bitcoin

Paes, however, also noted that it intends to offer the inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro the possibility of get “discounts” in case they decide to pay their taxes, such as the IPTU, in BTC. The finance secretary, Pedro Paulo, and the secretary for economic development, innovation and simplification, Chicão Bulhões, have declared that the discount will be 7%.

To develop the regulations that allow this, Paes is putting together a working group that should be launched today.

According to livecoins.com.br, the city’s decision could place Rio de Janeiro ahead of the world’s major metropolises, and position Brazil as a country to watch for innovations in Bitcoin adoption.

Rio de Janeiro is by far one of the largest cities in South America, and of the world, with its nearly 7 million inhabitants, which rises to 11 if we consider the entire urban area.

Mayor Paes said:

“Today’s world revolves much more around networks of cities, the so-called global cities. Miami and Rio are global cities, attracting people, businesses and organizations. This international dialogue is very important ”.

The goal is obviously to attract as many crypto companies as possible to the area.