the city of the Internet that stored your first website

And it is that these were created by inexperienced users who sought to mark their presence on the web there in the the 90’s’ at the height of the pages with the domain ‘.com’, when the internet began the ‘boom’ to become what we know today. It was at a time when there was no Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, blogs or anything like that, and so Geocities became the star of the web.

But with a very particular format. Surely, that is what made it so attractive and why many (the most advanced) started with it. For the most veterans, Geocities went to what is today Facebook in terms of popularity, and it turned out to be one of the sites that promoted the concept of online communities.

In 2009, one of the most emblematic sites that those who saw the first steps of the Internet used as a revolution came to an end. We are talking about Geocities, a platform that acted as a hosting of today’s to host our website…

How was it

All in all, this web hosting platform fell under the denomination 1.0 in which the internet was becoming popular at a forced pace. To put ourselves in context, P2P did not exist then, and everything that weighed more than a megabyte was already too big for the taste of Internet users and the bandwidth of the connections in use.

But, what was Geocities and what did it allow to do in those days? For its part, this hosting platform, as we could consider it today, host web pages for free, opening an account with which they gave you a very small space and, on top of that, they put their advertising. This last point is very similar to what Google currently does with its services: provide them for free to users in exchange for them seeing a certain amount of advertising.

The platform was born as an internet ‘Beverly Hills’ as initially announced by its creators in 1995, David Bohnett and John Rezner. The forerunners of this idea intended to create a virtual community that mimic the real world, with pages hosted in cyber cities and other similar concepts.

Very popular, it aroused the interest of the main companies of the emerging internet. That’s how in 1999, Geocities was acquired by Yahoo!, Hotmail’s main rival, in an operation that already left the company a little shaken, because users didn’t like it. From then until its end, and especially with the explosion of blogs and Web 2.0, Geocities has gone downhill in number of users until reaching a situation in which Yahoo! it came out more profitable close to keep holding it.

It never evolved, and hence its end

In addition to giving space to upload your web page, Geocities stood out for offering a directory, in the form of a neighborhood, where you can list and categorize your page or website and thus be easier to find. This neighborhood was joined by a chat, newsletters and, ultimately, a community where to solve doubts and share interests.

It was in 1999 when Yahoo! looked at Geocities and in a transaction that reached almost $4 billionclosing the transaction in January 2000. At that time, such was the importance of this hosting that it was the 5th most visited website globally.

The problem was that a site that no matter how many years passed, and although technology was already making its own way, Geocities was a website that did not evolve, did not know how to advance, and for which it remained the same as in its beginnings. That was one of the big reasons to give his end, either with Yahoo! or with any other that I had bought him.

It was John Rezner himself, his ideologue, who blamed his disappearance on his poor way of following what the rest of the internet was doing. “Social networks are fashionable things. They have to evolve and I think Geocities had to.” The best example is Facebook, which has evolved over the years and has always remained among the most popular sites.

Therefore, we can say that yes, GeoCities is dead. But he has taking with him thousands of sites created by users throughout the world, some of whom got to start in the world of technology and the creation of web pages with this curious system.