The City overturns the PSG. Sporting and Real in the second round, Porto ko

Inter flies to the second round and Milan still hopes. The fifth day of the Champions League groups gives two smiles to the Italians: the Real Madrid gets rid of the Sheriff and qualifies Inzaghi, while the Porto’s knockout against Liverpool keeps Pioli alive, victorious against Atletico Madrid. In group A the spectacular challenge between City and Psg goes to Guardiola who overturns Mbappé’s goal and qualifies as first. In the same group the Leipzig makes five at Brugge , while in group C lo Sporting Lisbon beat Dortmund and passes to the second round, condemning the gialloneri to the Europa League. Ajax beat Pjanic’s Besiktas , out of everything.

Champions League fixtures and results

Group A: City in the second round from first, Psg second

PSG launches its brightest stars in attack, Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, but it is City that make the game even if the goal it deserves does not arrive in the first half (especially the Gundogan’s stake). The Citizens play and Paris pass because in the 50th minute they find the advantage: Messi builds and Mbappé finalizes. At 63 ‘it is already 1-1: beautiful action, Walker cross, Gabriel Jesus passes and comes out behind Sterling pushing on goal. The task of overturning it is entrusted to Gabriel Jesus who in the 76th minute transformed Bernardo Silva’s brilliant assist into overtaking and sends Guardiola to the second round from first. Leipzig unstoppable against Brugge, the first 45 ‘are triumphal: Nkunku already addresses on 12’, Forsberg’s penalty on 17 ‘and the seal of the former Milan André Silva at 26 ‘they serve the three of a kind, which becomes four of a kind with a brace from Forsberg (46’). The final 5-0 is still Nkunku (93 ‘). The third place for the Europa League is decided on the last day (Leipzig-City and Psg-Brugge).

Ranking: Manchester City 12, Psg 8, Leipzig 4, Brugge 4

City-Psg Scoreboard

Group B: Porto ko, Milan are still hoping

Opportunities on both sides in Liverpool-Porto in the first half, but no goals for the regret of both Klopp and Conceiçao. Even Mané’s attempt, which goes on the net, is canceled by the intervention of the Var: offside. At 52 ‘ Thiago Alcantara takes the stage at Anfield, fishing from a distance a beautiful right that slips to the corner for 1-0, which becomes 2-0 when usual Salah scores a beautiful goal starting from the right, dribbling and scoring with the left handed.

Ranking: Liverpool 15, Porto 5, Milan 4, Atletico Madrid 4

Scoreboard Liverpool-Porto

Group C: Sporting in the round of 16, Dortmund in the Europa League

Sporting Lisbon know that they must hit the victory at all costs with a two-goal difference to fly to the second round and then the offensive pressing in the half hour and in the 39th minute takes the form of brace from Goncalves which freezes Borussia Dortmund. It starts with Emre Can inside but who remains on the pitch only until 75 ‘, when he gets red for a reaction foul. The numerical inferiority bends Dortmund which in the 81st minute suffers the 3-0 from Pedro Leek, good at reiterating the penalty saved by Kobel in Goncalves. Malen lights up the final match with the goal of 3-1, which however does not serve to avoid the knockout and the qualification of Sporting. Ajax, already in the second round, went down after 22 ‘on the Besiktas field, collecting the penalty from Ghezzal, but in the second half they recovered thanks to the Haller brace (54 ‘, 69’) and condemnation toPjanic elimination and companions.

Ranking: Ajax 15, Sporting Lisbon 9, Borussia Dortmund 6, Besiktas 0

Sporting Lisbon- Borussia Dortmund Scoreboard

Group D: Real and Inter in the round of 16

Real Madrid takes 30 minutes to unlock the game against Sheriff, think about it Alaba on a free kick (deflected). In the recovery of the first fraction arrives the doubling of Kroos who kicks on the crossbar, but then the ball crosses the goal line. Blancos who definitively close the game at the beginning of the second half when Benzema in the 56th minute makes it 3-0 with a precise right from the edge. This is the result that Ancelotti and Inzaghi need to go to the round of 16.

Ranking: real Madrid 12, Inter 10, Sheriff 6, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Sheriff-Real Madrid Scoreboard