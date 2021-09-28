The city that heals with culture: a live territorial laboratory

Vercelli, Civic Theater: the 28 September from 10 to 17 the live territorial laboratory “The city that heals with culture” in collaboration with the working group of the “Dedalo flies” project. Led by Beatrice Sarosiek, project manager Cultural Wellbeing Lab of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. This workshop is in fact part of the program of four themes, seven online and live events of the Cultural Wellbeing Lab as part of Well Impact of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.

The program foresees the acceptance of the participants at 9.30; at 10 will be followed by the introduction by Matteo Bagnasco of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation; the institutional greetings of Eva Colombo general manager Asl Vercelli, of Andrea Corsaro Mayor of Vercelli, of Gian Carlo Avanzi Rector of the Eastern Piedmont University and the introduction to the works by Pierluigi Sacco, supervisor of the Cultural Wellbeing Lab.

At 10.30 the theme “Culture for health promotion: needs, values, opportunities” will start with the realities “Health promotion: from needs to prevention” by Fabrizio Faggiano, teacher of hygiene and preventive medicine, Eastern Piedmont University; “The value of cultural participation for well-being: music, theater, museums” by Annalisa Cicerchia, cultural economist, Istat researcher; “City that heals, city of proximity, culture of health” by Ezio Manzini, president of Desis Network and honorary professor at the Politecnico di Milano. After the break it will resume at 11.45 with the theme “Experiences, observations, tools” which will see the interventions on “The Dedalo project” by Alessandro Coppo, Asl Vercelli; on the research “Culture and Health. Towards a new Cultural Welfare” by Luca Dal Pozzolo, Cultural Welfare Center; on “Museums, cities, care: towards a system “by Stefano Karadjov director of the Brescia Museums Foundation. And again on” The city in post-covid: the role of culture “by Stefano Laffi, sociologist Codes; on” How and why to evaluate the effects of projects on culture and health? ” curated by Francesca Anglois Asvapp.

At 12.45 am space for questions and answers; at 1.15 pm conclusions by Sandra Aloia, of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.

In the afternoon the work will resume from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm: we will talk about “Working in an interdisciplinary way: what challenges?” with

discussion tables between participants (limited number, upon registration) coordinated by the working group of Dedalo Vola. At 4.30 pm the work of the tables in plenary will be returned.

Participation will require you to be in possession of the Green Pass certification valid at the time of participation. You can sign up for the full day or just the morning program. Given the limited number of places

it is required to validate the registration or to cancel in time in case of unforeseen events.

Mandatory registration at this link: https://lacittachecura.eventbrite.it