the city without taxes will be a reality

The state of El Salvador stood out for a visceral love for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

It was the first nation in the world to approve Bitcoin as legal tender and now El Salvador’s volcanic president Bukele makes an almost unbelievable announcement. The BBC is reporting it. The first Bitcoin City will arise in his cryptocurrency-loving country. It will be a city completely based on Bitcoin. But the most sensational thing is that this Bitcoin City will derive all its economic needs from cryptocurrencies. Consequently, its citizens will not be asked for any tax. The president of El Salvador goes big and when he says no tax, he means just that. There will be no taxes on income or assets and not even on financial capital gains. Apparently there will only be VAT, but citizens will not be asked for anything. It may seem crazy but El Salvador is not the only state that caresses this utopia.

Many cities without taxes

By completely changing country and arriving in the United States of America, we have the city of Miami caressing the same dream. The city of Miami, which is the American capital of Bitcoin, is investing heavily in this cryptocurrency. Indeed, it has created a metropolitan cryptocurrency of its own that is making the city a hefty sum. The mayor of Miami, a bit like the president of El Salvador, wants to upgrade all of this to make the city of Miami totally self-sufficient and no longer ask its citizens for a cent in tax. It is difficult in these cases to distinguish utopia from reality but surely these experiments in the world will multiply.

But Bitcoin is attracting tremendous attention from many and these initiatives are not surprising.

