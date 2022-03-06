The clamor for Ukraine and the chaos for the Covid cloud the celebrations of Xi Jinping

Zach 56 mins ago Health Leave a comment 43 Views

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xinhua goes Europe Press EXPANSION

The National People’s Congress should have been an opportunity for the Chinese president to brag about his achievements.

Just a few weeks ago it seemed that the last Chinese parliamentary session of the second term of President Xi Jinping It would be a mere act of congratulations, in which your administration could boast of the success of its Covid containment policies.

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

COVID-19: one additional death and 73 people hospitalized in Puerto Rico

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, an additional death from COVID-19bringing the total number of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved