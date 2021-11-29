the clarifications of the Revenue Agency

Transfer pricing documentation, the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on specific aspects relating to transfer prices charged by multinationals.

The information is provided in the circular number 15 of 26 November 2021.

The document of practice has as its object the discipline relating to the documentation to provide a confirmation of the compliance with the competition principle.

Specifically it concerns the conditions and transfer prices of multinationals in transactions with associated companies.

The instructions contained in the circular replace what is indicated in previous practice documents.

Transfer pricing documentation: clarifications from the Revenue Agency

Circular number 15 of 26 November 2021 of the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on specific aspects of the documentation relating to the transfer pricing.

Revenue Agency – Circular number 15 of 26 November 2021 Clarifications on the subject of documentation suitable to allow the verification of compliance with the principle of free competition of the transfer prices applied – (article 1, paragraph 6, and article 2, paragraph 4-ter, of the legislative decree 18 December 1997, n.471) .

The practice document has as its object i transfer prices charged by multinationals in transactions with associated companies.

The recent circular follows the directorial provision of 23 November 2020.

The Revenue Agency provides clarifications on the documentation necessary for checking compliance with the principle of free competition.

In other words, it refers to the conditions and transfer prices charged by multinationals in the operations with associated companies, regulated by article 1, paragraph 6, and article 2, paragraph 4-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 471/1997.

The recent document of practice replaces what is indicated in previous practice documents on the documentary charges relating to transfer prices and refers to the contributions collected at the end of the public consultation which ended on 12 October last.

The circular refers to the reference regulatory framework, namely thearticle 110, paragraph 7 of the TUIR, which regulates the tax treatment of income components deriving from transactions with non-resident companies in the territory of the State.

The standard refers, in particular, to the following cases:

non-resident companies in Italy that directly or indirectly they control the company;

non-resident companies in Italy that are subsidiaries or are controlled by the same company who controls the firm.

Since the theme of the transfer pricing is linked to the phenomenon of international double taxation, the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) has provided the rules through specific guidelines.

The indications of the OECD relate to transfer pricing for multinational companies and tax administrations and relate to the principle of free competition in transactions between associated companies resident in two or more different tax jurisdictions.

Transfer pricing documentation: communication to the Revenue Agency

The rules provide for administrative sanctions in the event of rectification of the transfer pricing value.

Specifically, the cases in which:

one occurs higher tax;

one occurs credit difference;

check out the incorrect application of the rates on the value of royalties and interest income that exceeds the value of free competition envisaged for the exercise of the withholding tax.

In such cases there is one administrative sanction in the amount of 90 to 180 percent the higher tax due or the difference in the credit used or the amount of unpaid withholding taxes.

This sanction must not be applied if, during the access, inspection, verification or other preliminary activity, the taxpayer delivers the documentation indicated by the Agency.

This indicated documentation is in fact suitable for the verification of the compliance with the value of free competition of the transfer prices charged.

The taxpayer in possession of the documentation must notify the Revenue Agency.

There is no obligation to prepare documentation but adhesion is encouraged, with a view to spontaneous fulfillment.

In fact, if the taxpayer does not transmit the documentation, he will receive the penalties provided for in the cases of unfaithful income tax return and of the regional tax on productive activities and of unfaithful declaration of substitutes, provided for in articles 1 and 2, Legislative Decree n. 471/1997.

On the other hand, if he prepares and transmits the documentation in the manner and terms provided by the directorial provision and upon checking it provides it to the inspection bodies, it will not incur penalties.

Transfer pricing documentation: purpose and structure of documents

The circular focuses on the purpose and structure of the documentation, with reference to the named documents Masterfile and to national documentation.

In addition, the practice document focuses on aspects related to permanent establishment documentation.

In particular:

there suitable documentation for small and medium-sized enterprises;

for small and medium-sized enterprises; there necessary documentation in the case of the choice of the simplified approach to enhance an intra-group transaction which consists in the provision of services with low added value.

The circular provides clarifications in relation to the profiles connected to the forms, extent and conditions of effectiveness of suitable documentation.

The Masterfile and national documentation must be signed by the legal representative of the taxpayer, or by his delegate, by means of an electronic signature with a time stamp which must be affixed by the date of presentation of the tax return.

The circular illustrates the aspects relating to the communication of the possession of suitable documentation.

The communication can also be made with the declaration presented within ninety days from the ordinary submission deadline, whether it is late documentation, supplementary or replacement of the one already presented.

Possession of suitable documentation can also be communicated late by means of performing remission.