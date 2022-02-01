The clash at the UN between Russia and the United States

On Monday at the United Nations Security Council, the representatives of the United States and Russia clashed severely on the Ukrainian question, accusing each other of wanting to fuel the tension and showing that a possible diplomatic solution that would allow a normalization of relations on the border between Russia and Ukraine is still a long way off. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western governments fear it is preparing to invade the country.

The Security Council meeting had been requested last week by the United States, and to the last Russian diplomats had tried to prevent it from being held. For the United States, the debate at the United Nations was a way to publicly warn Russia and show American support for Ukraine to everyone.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, accused Russia of being “a threat to peace and security”. “The situation we are facing in Europe is urgent and dangerous, and the stakes for Ukraine and every other UN member could not be higher.”

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador, responded very harshly, saying that Russia has every right to move its troops within its territory, that the American accusations constitute interference and that, if anything, it is the United States. and their allies to generate “hysteria” and tension: “Our Western colleagues are talking about the need for de-escalation, but they themselves are creating tension with their rhetoric and causing an escalation,” he said, looking at Thomas. Greenfield. “It is as if you are wishing and waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your speculation a reality.”

Nebenzya then accused Ukraine of fueling an anti-Russian sentiment, and added a not so veiled threat: “If our partners push Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements [cioè gli accordi per una tregua per fermare gli scontri in Ucraina orientale, mai davvero rispettati nemmeno dalla Russia, ndr]which Ukraine is doing, things could end in the absolute worst way for Ukraine, “he said, adding that the country” risks destroying itself, and Russia would have nothing to do with that ” .

The discussion continued rather harshly. When it was then the turn to talk about the Ukrainian ambassador, Nebenzya got up and left the room, saying he had another engagement.

The Security Council meeting ended without any definitive decision being taken, as expected: Russia, which is a permanent member of the Council, has the right of veto, and is also supported in this case by China. But the meeting served above all to the United States to give a public and official dimension to the ongoing diplomatic clash. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun sarcastically described American action as “microphone diplomacy”.

Diplomatic efforts to avoid a military crisis in Ukraine are however continuing. Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister respectively, will talk on the phone Tuesday. Blinken said on Monday that he had received the Russian response to the letter sent a few days ago, in which he reiterated the American willingness to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels. He added, however, that it “would not be productive” to discuss the content of the response in public.

American attempts to support European allies, who are more economically dependent on Russia, especially for natural gas imports, are also continuing. On Monday, the United States designated Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally,” a definition that implies greater trade relations and the sharing of technology and weapons. Should Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe, it is likely that some of the replacement supplies will come from Qatar, and this alliance statement should give both Qatar and Europe guarantees.

Meanwhile, various NATO allied heads of state and government will go to Ukraine in the coming days to show their support for President Volodymyr Zelensky. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in crisis in his country, will go to Ukraine on Tuesday. In the coming days, the leaders of the Netherlands, Poland and Turkey will do the same.

