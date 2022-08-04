The clash between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo explodes England, the season of all records for Kylian Mbappé

What’s next after this ad

Ronaldo red with rage!

In England, the words of Erik ten Hag caused a stir. The latter denounced the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo saying that it was ” unacceptable to quit a game at halftime. Today it’s all over the tabloids like with The Sun who is humorous when speaking of “Tension“, little pun with the name of the coach. But that’s nothing compared to Daily Star which title ” Siuuu later “, in reference to the mythical celebration of CR7 and the expression ” see you later “. the Daily Express is much more down to earth and displays a ” out of order on its front page, while for the DailyMirror : “ everything is finished “. Ronaldo is reportedly furious after learning of Ten Hag’s statement.

A record Mbappé!

After a summer of madness, Kylian Mbappé will mark the spirits and history even more The Parisian who explains that it will be another record season ” for him. Since his arrival in Paris, Mbappé has chained the goals and he could already mark the history of his club. Indeed, as the newspaper shows, he should overtake Cavani as the top scorer in the history of PSG, in Ligue 1, in the Champions League and in all competitions at the end of the season. Enough to enter a little more into the legend of Paris Saint-Germain.

Juve fully on Kostic

In Italy, it is the transfer window of Juve which makes react and Filip Kostic. Because the Old Lady returns to the charge for the Eintracht Frankfurt player, and could well overtake West Ham on this file, if to believe The Gazzetta dello Sport. Besides, he is also on the cover of Tuttosport which evokes a decisive turn for the Serb “. The transalpine daily also explains that the Leandro Paredes file is still open, and that in attack, Juve considers Luis Muriel as the number 1 option.