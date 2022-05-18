Entertainment

The classic boots worn by celebrities at the Louis Vuitton show

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Louis Vuitton is one of the international firms that stands out for its experience in fashion and each new collection it presents is used by different actresses such as Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz or Emma Stone. This month, they presented in San Diego, the new season and this was the most repeated on the red carpet.

As we wrote in the title, the boots classic type were repeated in each look of the guests. We talk about some boots high-tops in Havana brown with a square toe, one of the most cloned shapes by different brands such as Balenciaga. These were the outfits that celebrities chose to combine with these boots.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Griffith Park fire puts celebrity homes at risk, including Los Angeles mansions of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart

2 mins ago

Nicholas Sparks will make three films with Universal Pictures

11 mins ago

Actress of ‘Doctor Strange’ will spend 8 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

31 mins ago

the strict diet he followed for 10 years

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button